Evening Reading - May 15, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Humanity review: A dog and human show
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
- A brief history of Ganon, The Legend of Zelda's greatest villain
- How dungeons could work in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Shack Chat: What is your favorite boss fight in a Zelda game?
- How to unlock Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- How to unlock the Gerudo Canyon Sky Tower - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Tajikats Shrine (Building with Logs) Walkthrough - Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Dead Space gets 90 minute free trial for the next two weeks on Steam
- Black Finger Jet is a new run-and-gun shooter from the original Metal Slug devs
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's that time again. Let's unwind with some sudoku!
How the banshee tricks work in Halo: Combat Evolved
Two Betrayals has a glitch that lets you fly through walls with a banshee.
Can you pass an Excel interview test?
I don't think I would pass.
The smallest Age of Empires 2 map
I can't believe a map this small works.
Remember the Halo 2 Magnum?
It was fun using it with another weapon. In fact, I liked how fast I could fire two of 'em.
Check out this coffee pod review
James Hoffmann knows a thing or two about coffee.
A neat barber shop poll illusion
How does it work? Probably magic.
Ads from teh 90s and early 2000s were wild
Ads for games in the 90s were the absolute worst. You'd have a two page spread with no screenshots, someone making a stupid face, and a ransom-letter font saying "ArE YOu FuCKINg STUpID?", then a tiny little Yoshi's Island logo in the corner— Nyek - @stupidhoroscope@mastodon.gamedev.place (@stupidhoroscope) November 30, 2022
I think I actually liked them.
A neat thread about water in video games
Ever wondered how water works in video games?— Thomas @ Stylized Station (@StylizedStation) May 13, 2023
As it turns out, there's a ton of smoke and mirrors in the background, without anyone ever realizing it.
---> another huge 🧵 pic.twitter.com/8QmBmMg4B6
Sea of Thieves still has the best water.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 15, 2023