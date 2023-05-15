Evening Reading - May 15, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's that time again. Let's unwind with some sudoku!

How the banshee tricks work in Halo: Combat Evolved

Two Betrayals has a glitch that lets you fly through walls with a banshee.

Can you pass an Excel interview test?

I don't think I would pass.

The smallest Age of Empires 2 map

I can't believe a map this small works.

Remember the Halo 2 Magnum?

It was fun using it with another weapon. In fact, I liked how fast I could fire two of 'em.

Check out this coffee pod review

James Hoffmann knows a thing or two about coffee.

A neat barber shop poll illusion

How does it work? Probably magic.

Ads from teh 90s and early 2000s were wild

Ads for games in the 90s were the absolute worst. You'd have a two page spread with no screenshots, someone making a stupid face, and a ransom-letter font saying "ArE YOu FuCKINg STUpID?", then a tiny little Yoshi's Island logo in the corner — Nyek - @stupidhoroscope@mastodon.gamedev.place (@stupidhoroscope) November 30, 2022

I think I actually liked them.

A neat thread about water in video games

Ever wondered how water works in video games?



As it turns out, there's a ton of smoke and mirrors in the background, without anyone ever realizing it.



---> another huge 🧵 pic.twitter.com/8QmBmMg4B6 — Thomas @ Stylized Station (@StylizedStation) May 13, 2023

Sea of Thieves still has the best water.

