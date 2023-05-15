Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - May 15, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's that time again. Let's unwind with some sudoku!

How the banshee tricks work in Halo: Combat Evolved

Two Betrayals has a glitch that lets you fly through walls with a banshee.

Can you pass an Excel interview test?

I don't think I would pass.

The smallest Age of Empires 2 map

I can't believe a map this small works.

Remember the Halo 2 Magnum?

It was fun using it with another weapon. In fact, I liked how fast I could fire two of 'em.

Check out this coffee pod review

James Hoffmann knows a thing or two about coffee.

A neat barber shop poll illusion

How does it work? Probably magic.

Ads from teh 90s and early 2000s were wild

I think I actually liked them.

A neat thread about water in video games

Sea of Thieves still has the best water.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness!

Sam's ginger cat Rad sleeping with his face pressed into a blanket
Check out how Rad likes to sleep. You can see more photos like this over on Shackpets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola