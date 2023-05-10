Watch the Google I/O 2023 keynote here Catch all of the product reveals and announcements from Google I/O 2023.

Google’s I/O is the company’s biggest event of the year, where it often reveals a new line-up of products and services. It’s also home to new announcements from third-party developers. It all starts with Google’s keynote, which is taking place today. If you want to be there when the announcements happen, here’s how you can watch the Google I/O 2023 keynote.

The Google I/O 2023 keynote will take place today, May 10, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Google is streaming the keynote on its YouTube channel, where you’ll be free to go back and rewatch it after it ends. Google I/O is a two-day event, but the opening keynote is traditionally where we expect to see all of the big announcements and reveals.

As for what to expect from the showcase, Google I/O is typically the company’s landmark event, so we’re likely in store for some significant announcements. Last year, Google revealed a new Pixel phone, smartwatch, and tablet during I/O. Several of the company’s products are due for an upgrade or refresh, so we expect this year’s event to have similar announcements.

The one thing that was not heavily featured at last year’s Google I/O that could play a huge role this year is AI. The technology has grown tremendously in popularity since last May, and Google has been trying to plant its flag in the increasingly competitive AI world.

That’s how you can watch the Google I/O 2023 keynote. If you aren’t able to watch the mid-afternoon event, no need to worry. Keep it locked to Shacknews’ Google topic page as we’ll be reporting all of the news from the event.