Listen to the Apple (AAPL) Q2 2023 earnings call here

Today, Apple (AAPL), the biggest company in the world, will share its earnings report for Q2 2023. The report will chronicle the tech and entertainment giant’s financial performance over the past few months. After the report is published, Apple will hold a quarterly earnings call to discuss the latest period. If you want to listen to what CEO Tim Cook and company have to say, here’s how to listen to Apple’s (AAPL) Q2 2023 earnings call.

Apple’s (AAPL) Q2 2023 earnings call will take place on May 4, 2023, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming the call over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Once it’s over, we’ll upload it as a VOD to our YouTube channel. The conference call webcast is also accessible through Apple’s investor relations website.

There’s a lot to listen out for in Apple’s (AAPL) earnings call today. Last quarter, iPhone sales missed expectations, which Tim Cook attributed to Covid lockdowns in China. We’re curious to see how the iPhone 14 performed in the opening months of the year, especially after shipments slipped past Christmas last year.

With Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference happening in June, this will be the final earnings call before the event where Apple is rumored to be revealing an AR headset. It’ll be interesting to see if there are any teases of what’s to come during the call.

That's how you can listen to Apple's Q2 2023 earnings call.