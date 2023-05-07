Weekend Discussion - May 7, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's spend a lovely Sunday together watching Simon solve a thermo puzzle where he only has two numbers to work with!

Age of Empires doco

Noclip is back at it again with another excellent doco (documentary for all you across the pond), this time focusing on Age of Empires.

Solo Flawless Root of Nightmares raid

I feel pretty accomplished having just soloed the Spire of the Watcher dungeon, but Xemo is out here completing a six-man raid with one person, doing it without dying, and completing it faster than most teams take to do the third encounter. Absolutely incredible.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

I did it. Me.

Pretty pleased that I was able to get this done!

Kitty prints

the art the artist pic.twitter.com/s6ozbccXnF — cat with confusing auras (@cat_auras) May 3, 2023

From a kitty prince

A horror story

Make sure you click through and read this one.

Nezzy at the Met

Nezarec has arrived at the Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/pvrAcyn1Mz — DTM (Titan support‼️🦁) (@destiny_thememe) May 2, 2023

Now, where's Rhulk at?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free!

Take a look at one of my favorite photos of Rad. I love his little curled lip here, like he's doing a cheeky smile.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.