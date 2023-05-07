Weekend Discussion - May 7, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Let's spend a lovely Sunday together watching Simon solve a thermo puzzle where he only has two numbers to work with!
Age of Empires doco
Noclip is back at it again with another excellent doco (documentary for all you across the pond), this time focusing on Age of Empires.
Solo Flawless Root of Nightmares raid
I feel pretty accomplished having just soloed the Spire of the Watcher dungeon, but Xemo is out here completing a six-man raid with one person, doing it without dying, and completing it faster than most teams take to do the third encounter. Absolutely incredible.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
I did it. Me.
I did it 👑 https://t.co/q7ury0buG1 pic.twitter.com/snRJJ7HB06— Samuel Chandler (@SamuelChandler) May 4, 2023
Pretty pleased that I was able to get this done!
Kitty prints
the art the artist pic.twitter.com/s6ozbccXnF— cat with confusing auras (@cat_auras) May 3, 2023
From a kitty prince
A horror story
🪵(1/4) pic.twitter.com/sVGPoxdYgO— Adam Ellis (@adamtotscomix) April 30, 2023
Make sure you click through and read this one.
Nezzy at the Met
Nezarec has arrived at the Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/pvrAcyn1Mz— DTM (Titan support‼️🦁) (@destiny_thememe) May 2, 2023
Now, where's Rhulk at?
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Come On - Andy Hunter
- Ink - Finch
- Flyover - Asian Dub Foundation
- Straight to Video - Mindless Self Indulgence
Take a look at one of my favorite photos of Rad. I love his little curled lip here, like he's doing a cheeky smile.
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
