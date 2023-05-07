Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Discussion - May 7, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's spend a lovely Sunday together watching Simon solve a thermo puzzle where he only has two numbers to work with!

Age of Empires doco

Noclip is back at it again with another excellent doco (documentary for all you across the pond), this time focusing on Age of Empires.

Solo Flawless Root of Nightmares raid

I feel pretty accomplished having just soloed the Spire of the Watcher dungeon, but Xemo is out here completing a six-man raid with one person, doing it without dying, and completing it faster than most teams take to do the third encounter. Absolutely incredible.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

I did it. Me. 

Pretty pleased that I was able to get this done!

Kitty prints

From a kitty prince

A horror story

Make sure you click through and read this one.

Nezzy at the Met

Now, where's Rhulk at?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! 

Take a look at one of my favorite photos of Rad. I love his little curled lip here, like he's doing a cheeky smile.

Sam's ginger cat Rad on the back of a couch stretching with a curled expression, fangs exposed

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola