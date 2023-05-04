Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Jackbox Games CTO reflects on 10 years of Jackbox Party Packs

Jackbox Games CTO Evan Jacover also talks about the upcoming Jackbox Party Pack 10.
Ozzie Mejia
3

It's hard to believe that Jackbox Games has been in the business of making Jackbox Party Packs for a full decade. This is indeed a milestone year with the upcoming release of The Jackbox Party Pack 10. To learn more about what to expect and what the process of designing mini-games entails, we spoke with Jackbox Games CTO Evan Jacover.

"Anyone in the company can pitch games," Jacover told Shacknews. "We've had games come from every department, every type of employee at the company. We used to do a lot more paper and pencil testing and that used to be how every game started. We go through a lot of index cards and Sharpies just testing out game ideas. During the pandemic, we had to find other ways to test games, because we were remote."

Jacover also discusses the addition of Tee K.O. 2 and reflects on the past decade of making Jackbox Party Packs. We're expecting The Jackbox Party Pack 10 to release around its usual fall window on all major platforms. For more interviews like this, check out Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    May 4, 2023 4:00 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Jackbox Games CTO reflects on 10 years of Jackbox Party Packs

    • SlingBlaze legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 4, 2023 10:07 PM

      I really feel like the creativity on these took a nosedive. I still buy every single one but they get progressively less and less use. 3 was the peak, below a quality bar around 6. Please find the spice again my family loves playing them.

    • Chandler55 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 5, 2023 12:26 AM

      its kind of crazy how close to among us "push the button" was. and it was a year before the hype. but its more of a party game than amogus, and its a bit more tedious. but the mafia genre was hankering for a widely popular game , unlucky it wasn't them

