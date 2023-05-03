Evening Reading - May 3, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

After every Kojima game

Me at the end of a Kojima gamepic.twitter.com/pdHBfUeXor — Del Walker (@TheCartelDel) May 3, 2023

I'm usually confused, but impressed.

KD joins Warzone

First look at Kevin Durant as an operator in Call of Duty. pic.twitter.com/3UMDALkLRy — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) May 3, 2023

Will he switch teams if you're team is losing?

Reggie sees you leaking Tears of the Kingdom

Reggie coming out of retirement to become a Nintendo Ninja? I'd be all for it.

Dune 2 trailer!

Inject this into my veins right now.

WGA strike day 2

Solidarity with the writers.

The difference between Poole and Curry

Jordan Poole: “Why does everyone hate when I shoot stupid random half court 3s and miss, but they don’t hate it when Steph Curry does it?” pic.twitter.com/Pj2dB0gpNV — nat 🪬 (@habibiting) May 3, 2023

It's really that simple.

Rooftop Ghostface

Let’s get cozy. Who wants to watch a scary movie with me? #ScreamVI pic.twitter.com/5yztyqM7tE — Scream (@ScreamMovies) May 3, 2023

You know what? I'd watch a movie with him.

Consider helping with Bojji's surgery

My friend's cat Bojji had to get emergency surgery this week, so I just wanted to boost their GoFundMe campaign for his medical expenses <3.

