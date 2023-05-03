Evening Reading - May 3, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Over 150 AI workers vote to establish African Content Moderators Union
- Marvel's Midnight Suns' Switch port canceled
- Chrono Odyssey is a new fantasy MMORPG coming to consoles
- Unity is planning to layoff 600 employees
- FTC proposes barring Facebook from kids' data monetization
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons tries to revive the series once more
- Qualcomm (QCOM) Q2 2023 earnings results beat revenue expectations
- Vimeo (VMEO) Q1 2023 earnings results beat profit & revenue expectations
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
After every Kojima game
Me at the end of a Kojima gamepic.twitter.com/pdHBfUeXor— Del Walker (@TheCartelDel) May 3, 2023
I'm usually confused, but impressed.
KD joins Warzone
First look at Kevin Durant as an operator in Call of Duty. pic.twitter.com/3UMDALkLRy— ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) May 3, 2023
Will he switch teams if you're team is losing?
Reggie sees you leaking Tears of the Kingdom
Visual of original tweet. pic.twitter.com/IqeTSYI227— Reggie Fils-Aimé (@Reggie) May 3, 2023
Reggie coming out of retirement to become a Nintendo Ninja? I'd be all for it.
Dune 2 trailer!
Inject this into my veins right now.
WGA strike day 2
Good morning!!!!!! #writersstrike #wgastrong pic.twitter.com/B5IG0xgbgf— Caroline (@carolinekwan) May 3, 2023
Solidarity with the writers.
The difference between Poole and Curry
Jordan Poole: “Why does everyone hate when I shoot stupid random half court 3s and miss, but they don’t hate it when Steph Curry does it?” pic.twitter.com/Pj2dB0gpNV— nat 🪬 (@habibiting) May 3, 2023
It's really that simple.
Rooftop Ghostface
Let’s get cozy. Who wants to watch a scary movie with me? #ScreamVI pic.twitter.com/5yztyqM7tE— Scream (@ScreamMovies) May 3, 2023
You know what? I'd watch a movie with him.
Consider helping with Bojji's surgery
My friend's cat Bojji had to get emergency surgery this week, so I just wanted to boost their GoFundMe campaign for his medical expenses <3.
