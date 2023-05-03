Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - May 3, 2023

It's hump day! Let's close out the first half of the week with some Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

After every Kojima game

I'm usually confused, but impressed.

KD joins Warzone

Will he switch teams if you're team is losing?

Reggie sees you leaking Tears of the Kingdom

Reggie coming out of retirement to become a Nintendo Ninja? I'd be all for it.

Dune 2 trailer!

Inject this into my veins right now.

WGA strike day 2

Solidarity with the writers.

The difference between Poole and Curry

It's really that simple.

Rooftop Ghostface

You know what? I'd watch a movie with him.

Consider helping with Bojji's surgery

Bojji the tuxedo cat sitting inside of a shoe.

My friend's cat Bojji had to get emergency surgery this week, so I just wanted to boost their GoFundMe campaign for his medical expenses <3.

Leia, the golden retriever, sleeping.
Hello, Meet Lola