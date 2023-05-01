Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Kingdom Eighties is a fun 80s retro take on The Kingdom franchise

Gordon Van Dyke spoke with Shacknews about the inspiration behind Kingdom Eighties.
Bill Lavoy
1

Few things grab our attention at Shacknews as much as a game that oozes the 80s, and Kingdom Eighties does exactly that. At GDC 2023, our very own Greg Burke spoke with Creative and Game Director of Kingdom Eighties Gordon Van Dyke. Van Dyke spoke about why the team at Fury Studios opted to take the Kingdom franchise to the 80s. Please take a look.

There’s no doubt that Kingdom Eighties’ art style absolutely captures that 80s vibe, which is reason enough alone to take this game for a spin when it releases later this summer. If you’re a fan of the Kingdom franchise and just want to get in on the next installment, the plan is to release the game on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.

For more interviews like this, be sure to subscribe to our GamerHubTV YouTube channel, as well as your Shacknews YouTube channel. We upload daily and bring you some of the best gaming content, from interviews to full video reviews and everything in between.

Managing Editor
Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

