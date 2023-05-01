Kingdom Eighties is a fun 80s retro take on The Kingdom franchise Gordon Van Dyke spoke with Shacknews about the inspiration behind Kingdom Eighties.

Few things grab our attention at Shacknews as much as a game that oozes the 80s, and Kingdom Eighties does exactly that. At GDC 2023, our very own Greg Burke spoke with Creative and Game Director of Kingdom Eighties Gordon Van Dyke. Van Dyke spoke about why the team at Fury Studios opted to take the Kingdom franchise to the 80s. Please take a look.

There’s no doubt that Kingdom Eighties’ art style absolutely captures that 80s vibe, which is reason enough alone to take this game for a spin when it releases later this summer. If you’re a fan of the Kingdom franchise and just want to get in on the next installment, the plan is to release the game on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.

