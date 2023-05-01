Street Fighter 6 will separate online ranks for each character You will have an individual rank for each playable character in Street Fighter 6.

Competitive play is a major aspect of fighting games, and Capcom has been putting an emphasis on what hardcore players can expect when they load up Street Fighter 6 this summer. In its latest news drop, the developer highlighted how the game’s online Ranked Match mode will work. In Street Fighter 6, your online rank will be separated by each individual character.

Capcom tweeted earlier today to update fans on exactly how Ranked mode will work in Street Fighter 6. As players play Ranked Matches, they’ll gain or lose League Points based on the outcome. The number of League Points will determine the player’s rating (Gold, Platinum, etc.). While this is essentially what players are used to, SF6 changes things up by separating ranks between characters.

In an effort to improve the Ranked Match experience, League Points will be separated by individual character.



We hope this makes you feel more inspired to try a new character! pic.twitter.com/7zlZYdL8ds — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) May 1, 2023

Instead of having a singular rank for your account, you’ll have one for every character that you play online. For example, your Ryu could be Platinum ranked, while your Chun-Li is Bronze. Capcom hopes that this change will help players “feel more inspired to try a new character.” In previous games, players would hesitate to experiment with new characters online for fear of tanking their competitive rank.

The new changes to Street Fighter 6’s Ranked experience will surely have some major implications on the online ecosystem. With the new game introducing a handful of new characters alongside some old ones, there will likely be a lot of players looking to take them for a spin online. Capcom recently peeled back the curtain on the game’s single-player World Tour mode, as well as the first year of DLC fighters.

Street Fighter 6 will be released on June 2, 2023. For everything you need to know about Street Fighter 6, stick with us here on Shacknews.