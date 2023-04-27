Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC graphics settings & options

Players on PC have several different options to tweak the graphics of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
0

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC offers a host of different graphic settings for players. These settings include many of the standard options seen in other games like overall quality, anti-aliasing, and even ray tracing. Spend some time tweaking the settings to get as much out of the game’s visuals and performance as possible.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC graphics settings

The ray tracing toggle in the PC settings

Source: Shacknews

The majority of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s settings can be changed between Low, Medium, High and Epic. Try adjusting these to get the best performance out of your PC.

Display

  • Window Mode: Fullscreen, Windowed Fullscreen, Windowed
  • Graphics Quality: Low, Medium, High, Epic
  • View Distance: Low, Medium, High, Epic
  • Shadow Quality: Low, Medium, High, Epic
  • Anti-Aliasing: Low, Medium, High, Epic
  • Texture Quality: Low, Medium, High, Epic
  • Visual Effects: Low, Medium, High, Epic
  • Post Processing: Low, Medium, High, Epic
  • Foliage Detail: Low, Medium, High, Epic
  • Field of View: Narrowest, Narrower, Default, Wider, Widest
  • VSync: Off/On
  • Ray Tracing: Off/On
  • AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Disabled/Ultra Quality

Color and Brightness

  • Brightness: Slider

Effects

  • Motion Blur: Off/On
  • Film Grain: Off/On
  • Chromatic Aberration: Off/On
  • Camera Shake: Slider
  • Ambient Camera Sway: Slider

HUD

  • Hide HUD: Off/On

There are just enough graphics settings in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor that you can make adjustments to get the best performance out of your machine. Be sure to spend some time fiddling with the settings until you find something that works for you. Swing by our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor page for more help.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
Hello, Meet Lola