Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 96

We're discussing all of the news out of CinemaCon on today's PGTC!
Donovan Erskine
Hey there, happy Thursday! Today, we're talking about all of the news coming out of CinemaCon, as well as some other interesting stories in the world of film and TV. Join Donovan and Greg for the latest episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 96 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 11:30 a.m. PT/ 2:30 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

This week, the annual CinemaCon event is happening in Las Vegas, Nevada. The biggest film studios are sharing new details about their upcoming projects, and we've got some specific stories to discuss. Also, Donovan finally watched the old Evil Dead films, so stay tuned for his thoughts during the reviews segment.

The lights are going down, it's time for Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

