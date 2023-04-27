Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 96 We're discussing all of the news out of CinemaCon on today's PGTC!

Hey there, happy Thursday! Today, we're talking about all of the news coming out of CinemaCon, as well as some other interesting stories in the world of film and TV. Join Donovan and Greg for the latest episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 96 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 11:30 a.m. PT/ 2:30 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

This week, the annual CinemaCon event is happening in Las Vegas, Nevada. The biggest film studios are sharing new details about their upcoming projects, and we've got some specific stories to discuss. Also, Donovan finally watched the old Evil Dead films, so stay tuned for his thoughts during the reviews segment.

