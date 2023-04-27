Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Tuxedo Labs on the future of Teardown and voxel technology

We interviewed the CEO and CTO of Tuxedo Labs to talk about the future of Teardown.
Donovan Erskine
2

Teardown presented a unique physics sandbox when its full version launched last year. Its use of voxels created a world that players could freely manipulate, making for some of the wildest action sequences as they pulled off heists and other objectives. We spoke to developer and publisher Tuxedo Labs in a recent interview to learn more about Teardown and the future of voxel technology.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke caught up with Dennis Gustafsson (CTO), and Marcus Dawson (CEO) of Tuxedo Labs to talk about their team’s work on Teardown. In the interview, they talk about how Teardown grew from an internal tech experiment to a fully fleshed-out game. They explain how originally, they were drawn to voxels because of the visual aesthetic, but they eventually realized that there were also design benefits to using voxels over polygons.

The Tuxedo Labs leaders also spoke about the future of voxel technology, and how it could be implemented in future projects. For more insightful interviews with developers, subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

