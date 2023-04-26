How to get the Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle - Destiny 2 Revision Zero is currently getting a bit of love from the community, but those who don't have it will need to be patient.

Figuring out how to obtain a weapon you want in Destiny 2 can be a tricky rabbit hole to go down, and this is currently true with Revision Zero, an Exotic Pulse Rifle that does Kinetic damage. Revision 2 is currently a hot topic, getting a full deep dive from the likes of Aztecross on YouTube. Well, if you’re wondering how to get Revision Zero today, we’ve got some bad news for you.

How to get Revision Zero

In Season 20: Season of Defiance, you cannot obtain Revision Zero. This weapon was obtained as part of an Exotic quest in Season 19 called Operation Seraph's Shield. That quest is no longer in the game, and therefore obtaining Revision Zero at the time this post was published is not possible. However, all is not lost, Guardian.

On February 13, 2023, Bungie published a blog post titled Lightfall and the Year Ahead. In this post the Destiny 2 developer outlined a plan to introduce an Exotic Mission Rotator in Season 22, which is currently expected near the end of August, possibly releasing on August 22, 2023, if things play out as they did in 2022.

Like our legacy raid and dungeon rotators, the Exotic mission rotator will feature Exotic missions from the past that rotate on a weekly cadence and offer great rewards for players willing to dive into some classic content. In Season 22, this rotator will contain the Exotic missions from Seasons 13, 16, and 19: Presage, Vox Obscura, and Operation: Seraph’s Shield. With this framework implemented, we hope to use this rotator in the future to continue to bring some of Destiny 2’s most classic missions back into the fold.

If you don’t own Revision Zero, you may notice that it doesn’t show up in your Collections, or anywhere else in the game. It’s almost like it doesn’t exist, except for the fact you see other players with it and content on Twitch and YouTube that features it. While the news isn’t great, at least you know that you can add Revision Zero to your arsenal sometime in Q3 2023.

