ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 318 Join the program for the start of a Live A Live playthrough!

We’re starting a brand new playthrough tonight on the Stevetendo show. Join the program for my first ever playthrough of Live A Live. I believe I remember seeing this game getting mentioned during a Nintendo Direct and thought it looked cool. There are quite a few characters living in different timelines, each trying to survive their own perils.

I have used the Stevetendo show as a platform to play classic games for the first time and that will continue with Live A Live. There are different characters to choose from that take place in different time periods. I’m leaning toward the Wild West or Present Day to start our journey but you’ll have to swing by the Stevetendo show to see where (or should I say when?) we start! Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the program for my first playthrough of Live A Live.

Our first stop in Live A Live is the Wild West. Swing by the saloon and grab a drink!

©Square Enix

It's a baseball night in the Stevetendo show house where the Mets are hosting the Nationals. We'll be checking the score during the livestream as well as checking playoff hockey scores.

