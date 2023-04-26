Slime Heroes lets players combo abilities to create new attacks We chat with Tomas Gomaz of Pancake Games about how the slime's mix-and-match abilities work.

There’s always something so charming about playing as an underdog character and saving the day. And what can be more of an underdog than something that looks cute and unthreatening like a little slime? Enter, Slime Heroes. This action RPG is in the works by the talented team at Pancake Games and we recently had the pleasure of speaking with developer Tomas Gomez about what players can expect from this adorable little critter!

In Slime Heroes, players take on the role of a slime that has some Kirby-like qualities. Players can consume enemy abilities and then mix-and-match abilities to create new ones. Gomez uses an example of a projectile and whirlwind ability players get early on. Apply the projectile to the whirlwind and the whirlwind will become a projectile that moves along a path destroying anything. Alternatively, flip that and you’ll create a projectile that sends out a whirlwind of other projectiles around it!

The team wanted to tell a charming story set with wholesome visuals in Slime Heroes. “We wanted to tell a story of something that appeared weak and innocent, the slime character,” Gomez explains. “They actually find a dragon and become best friends.” Gomez touches briefly on a corruption that has taken over the world, resulting in the slime and dragon being separated. What follows is an adventure of the slime trying to get back to their friend.

The team is aiming for a 2024 release date for Slime Heroes which is set to launch on PC and Xbox. They're also figuring out what other platforms might be available, though they have just been approved to be a Nintendo Switch developer, so it could be in the works!