Evening Reading - April 25, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another round of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
Welcome to the end of your Tuesday, Shackers! We’re breaking through to the middle of the week to close out April, and it’s been quite a fun one. That said, the day’s not officially over until we close down our day proper with a round of Evening Reading. Join us and enjoy, won’t you?

Your newsweek snapshot

It sure was quite a week of news on Monday.

Smash Bros. Stage Secrets

Some of these little details and easter eggs are absolutely mindblowing. How many did you know about before this video?

Batman Streets of Desolation maximized

This guy is incredible and has some great other musical efforts such as the original Zelda Dungeon music. Check him out!

A tragic day for old conservative shut-ins

I bet a lot of these texts and calls happened in exactly this fashion this week.

Wait till the end

Each of these cats is silly and cute, but that one in the last second is a perfect ribbon on this whole video.

Valorant honors a tragic loss

This is an incredible way to memorialize an awesome player that was gone way too soon. Good on Riot Games.

Natural state of being

Sometimes, we’re all just a lil creature that has no idea, ya know?

And there you have it, Shackers. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine April 25, 2023. We hope you enjoyed. If you’d like to support Shacknews, don’t forget that you can for as little as a dollar a month through Shacknews Mercury. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s the free and ultimate battle for pet cuteness on iOS and Android. You can find and vote for cute pet pals like Silo on there or upload picks of your own pets!

A mini-Aussie shepherd happy to be in her favorite spot on the couch.
Flaff loves her spot on the couch as much as she loves Shackpets votes.

Thanks for stopping by. We hope you have a good evening. What are you up to? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below.

