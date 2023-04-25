Evening Reading - April 25, 2023

Welcome to the end of your Tuesday, Shackers! We’re breaking through to the middle of the week to close out April, and it’s been quite a fun one. That said, the day’s not officially over until we close down our day proper with a round of Evening Reading. Join us and enjoy, won’t you?

Your newsweek snapshot

tucker carlson out at fox

epic takes a lawsuit loss

aaron rodgers to the jets

too bad he's fucking washed



sega gets a union win

lemon out at CNN

carpool karaoke dead

it's not even 5 pm

we didn't st — Sam Greszes (@SamGreszes) April 24, 2023

It sure was quite a week of news on Monday.

Smash Bros. Stage Secrets

Some of these little details and easter eggs are absolutely mindblowing. How many did you know about before this video?

Batman Streets of Desolation maximized

Streets of Desolation (Batman NES) but I keep adding stuff every few measures to see how much I can get away with pic.twitter.com/qTOJVeXxh5 — Jonny Atma (@JonnyAtma) April 24, 2023

This guy is incredible and has some great other musical efforts such as the original Zelda Dungeon music. Check him out!

A tragic day for old conservative shut-ins

I bet a lot of these texts and calls happened in exactly this fashion this week.

Wait till the end

the ending makes this all worth it pic.twitter.com/yPyClvWxcx — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 25, 2023

Each of these cats is silly and cute, but that one in the last second is a perfect ribbon on this whole video.

Valorant honors a tragic loss

Gizem "Luie" Harmankaya was a professional Valorant player who unfortunately passed in the Earthquakes in Turkey months ago



Riot Games has paid her tribute in their recent Battlepass with her own title ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Um6QpWGI9P — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 25, 2023

This is an incredible way to memorialize an awesome player that was gone way too soon. Good on Riot Games.

Natural state of being

Sometimes, we’re all just a lil creature that has no idea, ya know?

