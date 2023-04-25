Evening Reading - April 25, 2023

Welcome to the end of your Tuesday, Shackers! We’re breaking through to the middle of the week to close out April, and it’s been quite a fun one. That said, the day’s not officially over until we close down our day proper with a round of Evening Reading. Join us and enjoy, won’t you?
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Funko Fusion brings the Pop! Figures to a multiplayer mashup
- General Motors and Samsung SDI to build new battery cell factory by 2026
- Coinbase sues SEC to compel the regulator to respond to a July 2022 petition
- Metacritic responds to Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores user review bombing
- GM plans to end Chevy Bolt EV production later this year
- Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.5.1 patch notes address raid and UI bugs
- NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails are a new open-source software solution to prevent A.I. 'hallucination'
- Star Trek: Resurgence gets a May 2023 release date
- Tesla's largest competitor in China BYD says FSD tech is basically impossible
- Strayed Lights Review: Fractured
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
Your newsweek snapshot
tucker carlson out at fox— Sam Greszes (@SamGreszes) April 24, 2023
epic takes a lawsuit loss
aaron rodgers to the jets
too bad he's fucking washed
sega gets a union win
lemon out at CNN
carpool karaoke dead
it's not even 5 pm
we didn't st
It sure was quite a week of news on Monday.
Smash Bros. Stage Secrets
Some of these little details and easter eggs are absolutely mindblowing. How many did you know about before this video?
Batman Streets of Desolation maximized
Streets of Desolation (Batman NES) but I keep adding stuff every few measures to see how much I can get away with pic.twitter.com/qTOJVeXxh5— Jonny Atma (@JonnyAtma) April 24, 2023
This guy is incredible and has some great other musical efforts such as the original Zelda Dungeon music. Check him out!
A tragic day for old conservative shut-ins
April 24, 2023
I bet a lot of these texts and calls happened in exactly this fashion this week.
Wait till the end
the ending makes this all worth it pic.twitter.com/yPyClvWxcx— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 25, 2023
Each of these cats is silly and cute, but that one in the last second is a perfect ribbon on this whole video.
Valorant honors a tragic loss
Gizem "Luie" Harmankaya was a professional Valorant player who unfortunately passed in the Earthquakes in Turkey months ago— Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 25, 2023
Riot Games has paid her tribute in their recent Battlepass with her own title ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Um6QpWGI9P
This is an incredible way to memorialize an awesome player that was gone way too soon. Good on Riot Games.
Natural state of being
aquatic creature… pic.twitter.com/X4vhTYKCHF— crumb (@cuptoast) April 24, 2023
Sometimes, we’re all just a lil creature that has no idea, ya know?
And there you have it, Shackers. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine April 25, 2023. We hope you enjoyed. If you’d like to support Shacknews, don’t forget that you can for as little as a dollar a month through Shacknews Mercury. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s the free and ultimate battle for pet cuteness on iOS and Android. You can find and vote for cute pet pals like Silo on there or upload picks of your own pets!
Thanks for stopping by. We hope you have a good evening. What are you up to? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Evening Reading - April 25, 2023