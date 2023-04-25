Listen to the Microsoft (MSFT) Q3 2023 earnings call here Here's how you can listen to Microsoft's (MSFT) Q3 2023 earnings call.

It’s a busy week for financial news, and Microsoft (MSFT) is one of the many companies that will be sharing its quarterly earnings report in the coming days. After the release of Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q3 2023 earnings report, the company will hold an earnings call to talk more about its performance over the latest period, as well as what investors can expect in the future. If you’d like to listen to the conversation, here’s how you can tune into Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q3 2023 earnings call.

Listen to the Microsoft (MSFT) Q3 2023 earnings call here

The Microsoft (MSFT) Q3 2023 earnings call will take place on April 25, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming the entire call on the Shacknews YouTube channel. Once the call is over, we’ll upload the call to that channel for your viewing pleasure. Microsoft also streams the call as a webcast on its investor relations website, though you are required to enter some personal information to be granted access.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and CFO Amy Hood will both appear during the company’s Q3 2023 earnings call. We can expect the executives to speak about the results in the company’s latest earnings report, providing additional context and perhaps fielding questions from investors. Some of the specific topics we’ll be listening closely for is AI, as Microsoft continues to invest heavily in the growing technology. We’re also curious to see if Microsoft announces any new products or services during the call.

That’s how you can tune into Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q3 2023 earnings call. If you can’t listen, you can still keep up with all of the news by bookmarking Shacknews’ finance topic page.