Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 95

We're discussing the pending writer's strike and The Mandalorian season 3 on today's Pop! Goes the Culture!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Happy Thursday, Shackers! You're getting Pop! Goes the Culture! action an hour earlier than usual today. Greg and Donovan have a slew of interesting topics to dive into, so don't miss it! 

Episode 95 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

As the WGA and AMPTP have still yet to near a new contract, a writer's strike looms. We'll break that down and talk about the potential consequences for the industry. The Mandalorian wrapped its third season this week, so Blake Morse will be joining us as we discuss our thoughts on the season.

Thanks for chatting film and TV with us! You're showing us a lot of support by watching, but if you'd like to throw even more support behind Shacknews, you can do so by subscribing. Amazon Prime subscribers can do this at no additional cost via Prime Gaming.

Butter your popcorn, it's time for Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola