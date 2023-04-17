ShackStream: Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist has us painting happy lil' trees on Indie-licious Flamebait Games takes us on an adventure in creativity with Passpartout 2 on today's episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream.

Sometimes, a really good indie game just gives you the proper tools to let your own creativity flow, for better and worse. That seems like the kind of fun we’re in for on Indie-licious today as we jump into the charming and artistic Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist.

Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist comes to us from the developers at Flamebait Games, which also self-published the game. It came out on April 4, 2023, and is currently available solely on PC. As a young and struggling artist, Passpartout 2 takes players on an adventure to create and sell art in order to kindle a lost art career. Not only do you get to have a hand in the creativity of the game, but you’ll discovered a full town of art-starved patrons waiting to see what you can do.

Join us as we play Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist on the Indie-licious ShackStream today, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Art is the flavor of life and experiences remixed in the hands of the creator. We’re going to see what kind of delicious remixes that we can come up with as we play Passpartout 2 on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream. Join us as we go live shortly!