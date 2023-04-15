Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - April 15, 2023

Share your weekend with us on the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

The WORST~!

The search for the World's Worst Fighting Game continues.

Grind combo

Just need a few ollies and tail grabs to keep the combo going.

Do you understand the words that are coming out of my mouth?

The great Chris Tucker reflects on his career.

Leaving The Owl House

Disney helpfully put out the entirety of the three-episode series finale of The Owl House. I hate that this show didn't get a few more seasons, but creator Dana Terrace did the best she could to get an epic final season out there and it's worth a watch.

Weekend grooves

Post Malone, take us home!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

