Unboxing the Resident Evil 4 Collector's Edition

Is Leon as cool as a figure as he is in the Resident Evil 4 remake? We unbox the Collector's Edition to find out!
TJ Denzer
Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 4 is out, and with it came a minty fresh collector’s edition for those who really wanted something special with their game. It just so happens we also got our hands on the Resident Evil 4 Collector’s Edition, and with it, our own Greg Burke did an unboxing and review of the contents therein. Was it up to snuff?

The Resident Evil 4 remake Collector’s Edition includes a wealth of goodies alongside the game. It has a steelbook case, official soundtrack, art and concepts book, paper map, and, most notably, a foot-tall statue of Leon S. Kennedy himself. Greg had some mixed feelings about some of the contents in the Collector’s Edition. He wasn’t thrilled with the quality of the map, claiming it seemed to be made of very thin paper and felt fragile. Likewise, he felt the art book ran a little thin as well. Nonetheless, he was happy with the steelbook and soundtrack.

For the centerpiece of the Collector’s Edition, Greg was pretty happy with the Leon statue. He praised the detail and size of the inclusion. He also liked the details of the statues, such as the belts around his hips, the overall paint job, and the quality of his hair sculpt. Overall, Greg called the statue a great piece for any Resident Evil fan’s collection.

Want more videos like this Resident Evil 4 remake Collector’s Edition Unboxing? You can find more of our video content at the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels, which contain all of our video reviews, gameplay, interviews, and more on the latest video games, technology, and toys. Want to see what we thought of Resident Evil 4 remake? Be sure to check out our Shacknews review.

TJ Denzer

