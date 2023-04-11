Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Final Fantasy 16 PlayStation State of Play announced for Thursday

The new State of Play will share a fresh look at Final Fantasy 16.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Square Enix
2

We’re just two months away from Final Fantasy 16, the highly-anticipated new installment in Square Enix’s iconic franchise. As that release date nears, we’re set to learn more about the game as it will be the subject of a new PlayStation State of Play showcase, which is going down later this week.

Sony announced in a post to the PlayStation Blog that a Final Fantasy 16 PlayStation State of Play will take place on Thursday, April 13, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET, which is just under 48 hours away. The State of Play showcase will be streamed on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels. Sony has also confirmed that the event will run for over 20 minutes.

The blog post doesn't give away a lot of details, but it does state that players should expect to see “details on the game’s dark fantasy setting, the powerful Eikons and the Dominants who house them, and the flashy battle system teased in [previous trailers].” 20 minutes is far more than we’ve seen from Final Fantasy 16 in the past, so this will likely be our biggest look at the game prior to its release this Summer.

A 30-second trailer for the State of Play was also released in a Sony tweet, teasing some of the characters and creatures we’ll be learning more about during the showcase. Final Fantasy 16 was first announced back in 2020, and it’s been a slow trickle of news about the upcoming JRPG since then. When the game comes out on June 22, 2023, it will be exclusive to the PS5. This timed exclusivity will end six months later, but the game’s PC port is not expected to be ready when that time comes.

We’ll be reporting all of the new details out of the PlayStation State of Play this Thursday, so be sure to bookmark out Final Fantasy 16 topic page.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola