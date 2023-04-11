Final Fantasy 16 PlayStation State of Play announced for Thursday The new State of Play will share a fresh look at Final Fantasy 16.

We’re just two months away from Final Fantasy 16, the highly-anticipated new installment in Square Enix’s iconic franchise. As that release date nears, we’re set to learn more about the game as it will be the subject of a new PlayStation State of Play showcase, which is going down later this week.

Sony announced in a post to the PlayStation Blog that a Final Fantasy 16 PlayStation State of Play will take place on Thursday, April 13, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET, which is just under 48 hours away. The State of Play showcase will be streamed on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels. Sony has also confirmed that the event will run for over 20 minutes.

State of Play presents more than 20 minutes of new Final Fantasy XVI gameplay this Thursday. Tune in live at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST: https://t.co/nOULcwLVnQ pic.twitter.com/vNR9kGbxL6 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 11, 2023

The blog post doesn't give away a lot of details, but it does state that players should expect to see “details on the game’s dark fantasy setting, the powerful Eikons and the Dominants who house them, and the flashy battle system teased in [previous trailers].” 20 minutes is far more than we’ve seen from Final Fantasy 16 in the past, so this will likely be our biggest look at the game prior to its release this Summer.

A 30-second trailer for the State of Play was also released in a Sony tweet, teasing some of the characters and creatures we’ll be learning more about during the showcase. Final Fantasy 16 was first announced back in 2020, and it’s been a slow trickle of news about the upcoming JRPG since then. When the game comes out on June 22, 2023, it will be exclusive to the PS5. This timed exclusivity will end six months later, but the game’s PC port is not expected to be ready when that time comes.

We’ll be reporting all of the new details out of the PlayStation State of Play this Thursday, so be sure to bookmark out Final Fantasy 16 topic page.