ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 311 Mario needs our help in saving the Princess in Super Mario 64!

It feels like it has been forever since I attempted a long playthrough on the Stevetendo show but that changes tonight. It’s the start of a Super Mario 64 playthrough on the Stevetendo show so buckle up; it’s going to be a wild ride. When I was a kid, I remember getting the Nintendo 64 for Christmas with Super Mario 64 and Pilotwings 64. My older brother and I played the hell out the console and it still is one of my favorite systems of all time. That being said, I never collected everything in the game when I was younger.

I fixed that when the Super Mario 3D All-stars version released. However, this playthrough is going to be on the Nintendo Switch Online version, which is the Nintendo 64 version. Truth be told, it will be my first shot at collecting everything on the Nintendo 64 version of the game. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for the start of a long, Super Mario 64 playthrough!

If I saw this Chain Chomp in a dark alley, it would scare the hell out of me!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the program is more of our Wario Land 3 playthrough. Next week will also have a new playthrough as I shot through Kirby's Dream Land 2 last night and beat it.

If you suffer from “FOMS” or fear of missing Stevetendo, then do I have the solution for you? Use Prime Gaming to subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. That way, your mind can be on other things and you won’t miss a single thing. It’s a double sports night in the Stevetendo house as the Mets play the San Diego Padres and the Devils host the Buffalo Sabres. We will be checking both games during the livestream. The next hockey game scores we’ll be checking during the show will be playoff games and everyone knows that hockey playoffs are the best playoffs!

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!