Gambit Triumphs for Dredgen Title - Destiny 2

The Dredgen Title in Destiny 2 is one of the more difficult ones to acquire. Players will need to dive into Gambit to complete Triumphs that require match wins, high-value target kills, set amounts of Motes to be banked, and a full set of Gambit gear used. Two difficult points stand out: Dark Age Arsenal and Protect the Runner. Here’s what you need to know.

Gambit Triumphs – Dredgen Title

Dark Age Arsenal and Protect the Runner are likely going to be the last two Triumphs you need for the Dredgen Title.

There are 10 Gambit Triumphs to unlock for the Dredgen Title. While most of these are easy, there are a couple that tend to cause a bit of concern for some players.

High-Value Hawk – Defeat high-value targets (such as wanted enemies) from all enemy species. Cabal Fallen Vex Hive Scorn

Light Versus Light – Defeat an opponent in Gambit while their Super is active.

Gambit for All Seasons – Win Gambit matches against all combatant races. Cabal Fallen Scorn Hive Vex

Dark Age Arsenal – Win a Gambit match with a Gambit weapon equipped in every slot.

Prestige – Reset your Gambit Rank

Army of One – As an invader, defeat four opposing Guardians in a single invasion.

Half-Banked – Deposit at least half your bank’s capacity in a single round.

Thrillmonger – Defeat 40 enemies in a single match without dying.

Protect the Runner – As a fireteam, win a Gambit match where a single player deposits 75 Motes, never losing any.

Aim to Misbehave – Acquire the weapon Malfeasance.

Dark Age Arsenal



The Dark Age Arsenal Triumph is a pesky Triumph to complete. This one requires you to win a Gambit match while having Gambit weapons equipped in each slot. Sounds simple, but not every Gambit weapon counts, which is frustrating.

A recent video by Aztecross highlighted three weapons that work as of Season 20, Season of Defiance:

Servant Leader (Scout Rifle)

Bottom Dollar (Hand Cannon)

Crowd Pleaser (Grenade Launcher)

Players in the community have also suggested a few other weapons that work for the Triumph:

Malfeasance (Exotic Hand Cannon)

Borrowed Time (Submachine Gun)

Herod-C (Auto Rifle)

You can focus a few of these weapons at the Drifter but they cannot be pulled from Collections. If you don’t have them, you’ll just need to keep your eyes peeled for any that drop.

Protect the Runner

Protect the Runner is going to take some coordination with your teammates. Banking 75 Motes is three-quarters of the requirements to summon a Primeval. That means basically no one else can bank any. The maximum number of Motes you can carry at once is 15, so if you can do that you only need to bank 15 times to hit the Triumph.

Unfortunately, it gets a bit difficult in that you cannot lose any Motes and you must win. Though possible solo, it’s extremely unlikely, which is why it’s so important to do this with a fireteam. Have your teammates focus on taking down foes, invading, and quickly defeating invaders.

Your job is to stay safe, grab motes as quickly as possible, and get them banked. Focus on weapons and Supers for clearing enemies.

Dredgen Gilded Triumph

Those that want to Gild their Dredgen Title will be able to each season by completing a set of additional Triumphs:

Gold Coins – Complete Gambit matches. Wins provide bonus progress.

Good Company – Matches won where you banked the most Motes across both teams, didn’t die, or dealt the most damage to all combatants.

Infamous – Reset your Gambit rank a set number each season.

Get Out – Defeat Invaders in Gambit.

Death Heals Primeval – Invade the other team and get kills.

There is also one additional Triumph that changes from season to season. This one will require you to get a set amount of kills with a specific weapon archetype. Here are the Triumphs:

Bang for Your Buck – Special Grenade Launcher final blows.

Triggerhold – Fusion Rifle final blows.

Vaporizer – Rocket launcher final blows.

Shotgun Final Blows – Shotgun final blows.

Machine Escalation – Machine Gun final blows.

Cadence, Continuing – Pulse Rifle final blows.

Near or Far – Glaive final blows.

Unlocking the Dredgen Title by completing Gambit Triumphs in Destiny 2 will take a fair bit of work. The Dark Age Arsenal and Protect the Runner Triumphs pose the most problem, but with a fireteam of coordinated players, and a bit of luck, you’ll get it done. With that squared away, you’ll be able to Gild the Title each sail. Swing by the Shacknews Destiny 2 strategy guide for more tips for the other Titles in the game.