ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 310 Welcome Kirby back to the Stevetendo show with Dream Land 2!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re keeping the Game Boy vibe going with another classic Game Boy Game, Kirby’s Dream Land 2. Dream Land 2 might be one of my favorite Kirby games as well as my favorite Game Boy game. The second installment of the Kirby franchise added some interesting mechanics to the series. The main one being Kirby now has animal pals that he can ride on through the different levels.

Rick the Hamster, my favorite of the three, runs fast and allows Kirby to be faster than usual. Coo the Owl lets Kirby fly through the sky and Kine the fish lets Kirby swim and handle much better in the water. Not only do the animals have their abilities, Kirby can copy enemy powers through said animal buddy. Having to have the right animal and power up adds a lot to the gameplay. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET find out if we can help Kirby save Dream land!

Who does Kirby call when he needs help? Rick, Coo, and Kine, that's who!

©Nintendo/Hal Laboratory

One of the best ways to never miss one of your favorite Shacknews Twitch programs is by using Prime Gaming to subscribe.

