Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 7: Epic Games and Blizzard Spring Sales

Spring (sales) are in the air. No, not from Steam, that one has already come and gone, silly reader. However, there are still a few good spring sales to jump on. Epic Games, in particular, has kicked off its big Spring Sale and it includes a handful of exciting titles like Dead Space, Goat Simulator 3, and Marvel's Midnight Suns, just to name a few. Joining them is Blizzard with a Spring Sale that features their top games, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Diablo 2: Resurrected, and the Blizzard Arcade Collection.
Elsewhere, Destiny 2: Lightfall is getting its first big discount across nearly every retailer with the best discount coming from Green Man Gaming. You can also find excellent prices on One Piece Odyssey from the Humble Store, Hi-Fi Rush from Fanatical, and the freshly updated No Man's Sky from Gamesplanet.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - $29.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch 2 Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle - $22.49 (25% off)
- World of Warcraft: The Faction Pack - $24.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $7.49 (25% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Blizzard Spring Sale.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Dying Light Enhanced Edition - FREE until 4/13
- Shapez - FREE until 4/13
- Epic Games Spring Sale
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $33.49 (33% off)
- Dead Space - $47.99 (20% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies - $44.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $29.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $32.49 (35% off)
- Deliver Us Mars - $22.49 (25% off)
- Gotham Knights - $23.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row - $26.99 (55% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Need for Speed Unbound - $34.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 - $20.99 7(0% off)
- Madden NFL 23 - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $39.59 (67% off)
- Riders Republic - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege + Extraction - $19.79 (67% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $23.99 (20% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $29.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters - $22.49 (50% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $15.99 (60% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $23.99 (40% off)
- Deathloop - $19.79 (67% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination - $34.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $14.99 (75% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.98 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - $15.74 (65% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Card Shark - $11.99 (40% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $9.99 (50% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $17.49 (30% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serial Cleaners - $19.99 (20% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $4.79 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $5.99 (85% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $27.99 (30% off)
- Roguebook - $11.24 (55% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $9.99 (75% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Spring Sale.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of April, select from the following games: Always Legacy, Super Alloy Ranger, Treasures of the Aegean, Mago, Gearshifters, Windbound, House Builder, Right and Down, Lucy: The Eternity She Wished For, The Black Heart, Golf It, Black Book, Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, Labyrinthine, and Boomerang Fu. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Hi-Fi Rush [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $31.88 (20% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $21.59 (64% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.19 (68% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Escape Academy [Steam] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $25.19 (64% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $22.04 (27% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Katana ZERO [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $26.99 (73% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection [Steam] - $7.79 (87% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $17.87 (88% off)
- Star Wars Collection [Steam] - $20.99 (79% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $48.96 (18% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $48.95 (18% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $18.00 (70% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $13.39 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $30.00 (70% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $16.99 (32% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $12.00 (80% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
Gamersgate
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.08 (23% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle - $16.49 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun [Steam] - $16.55 (59% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm [Steam] - $15.17 (49% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
GamesPlanet
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $28.99 (52% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.40 (59% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.50 (52% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle - $14.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $2.20 (78% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $2.20 (78% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Stardew Valley - $10.49 (30% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics - $9.99 (50% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- XCOM 2 - $2.99 (95% off)
- Unpacking - $13.99 (30% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $3.74 (85% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- FTL: Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code APR16 to get 16% off a regular retail priced purchase.
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $28.47 (43% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $14.19 (87% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $8.70 (78% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $8.70 (78% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Death Stranding Director's Cut, Aliens Fireteam Elite, Rollerdrome, Life is Strange 2, The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante, Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp, Revita, and Founders' Fortune. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $2 for Impaler. Pay $12 or more to also receive The Citadel, Viscerafest, and Forgive Me Father. Pay $18 or more to also receive Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, Graven, Deadlink, and Nightmare Reaper. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 for Labyrinthine and Propnight. Pay $12 or more to also receive The Blackout Club and Them and Us. Pay $18 or more to also receive SCP: 5K, The Mortuary Assistant, and Visage. These activate on Steam.
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Games on the Go
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- High on Life [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $13.19 (67% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Games on the Go Sale.
- RPG Sale
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Maneater [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's RPG Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - $6.60 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory - $2.50 (75% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $3.00 (70% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
Steam
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $29.99 (50% off)
- EA Awesome April Sale
- EA Sports FIFA 23 - $20.99 (70% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Madden NFL 23 - $17.99 (70% off)
- F1 22 - $9.59 (84% off)
- GRID Legends - $11.99 (80% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam EA Awesome April Sale.
- Frontier Publisher Sale
- Deliver Us Mars - $22.49 (25% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters - $22.49 (50% off)
- F1 Manager 22 - $10.99 (80% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Planet Zoo - $11.24 (75% off)
- Planet Coaster - $11.24 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Frontier Publisher Sale.
- Lovecraftian Days
- Remnant: From The Ashes - $15.99 (60% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $13.99 (65% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $3.74 (85% off)
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - $2.99 (85% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Lovecraftian Days Sale.
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off) (FREE PLAY EVENT until 4/17)
- Two Point Campus - $27.99 (30% off)
- The Quarry - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $29.99 (50% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $1.99 (90% off)
- Super Meat Boy - $1.49 (90% off)
