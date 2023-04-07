Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 7: Epic Games and Blizzard Spring Sales

Spring (sales) are in the air. No, not from Steam, that one has already come and gone, silly reader. However, there are still a few good spring sales to jump on. Epic Games, in particular, has kicked off its big Spring Sale and it includes a handful of exciting titles like Dead Space, Goat Simulator 3, and Marvel's Midnight Suns, just to name a few. Joining them is Blizzard with a Spring Sale that features their top games, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Diablo 2: Resurrected, and the Blizzard Arcade Collection.

Elsewhere, Destiny 2: Lightfall is getting its first big discount across nearly every retailer with the best discount coming from Green Man Gaming. You can also find excellent prices on One Piece Odyssey from the Humble Store, Hi-Fi Rush from Fanatical, and the freshly updated No Man's Sky from Gamesplanet.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of April, select from the following games: Always Legacy, Super Alloy Ranger, Treasures of the Aegean, Mago, Gearshifters, Windbound, House Builder, Right and Down, Lucy: The Eternity She Wished For, The Black Heart, Golf It, Black Book, Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, Labyrinthine, and Boomerang Fu. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code APR16 to get 16% off a regular retail priced purchase.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Death Stranding Director's Cut, Aliens Fireteam Elite, Rollerdrome, Life is Strange 2, The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante, Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp, Revita, and Founders' Fortune. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $2 for Impaler. Pay $12 or more to also receive The Citadel, Viscerafest, and Forgive Me Father. Pay $18 or more to also receive Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, Graven, Deadlink, and Nightmare Reaper. These activate on Steam.

Pay $7 for Labyrinthine and Propnight. Pay $12 or more to also receive The Blackout Club and Them and Us. Pay $18 or more to also receive SCP: 5K, The Mortuary Assistant, and Visage. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.