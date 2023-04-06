Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 93 We're reviewing The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Tetris on this week's Pop! Goes the Culture!

Wahoo! It's Thursday! Donovan and Greg have reunited after a couple of weeks apart for a jam-packed episode of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Hop in a warp pipe and get in here!

Episode 93 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Welcome to what might be the busiest movie news week of 2023! In addition to hot trailer releases like Across the Spider-Verse and Blue Beetle, we also got a release date for Blumhouse's FNAF movie! Not to mention the fact that we're reviewing The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Tetris. Come on in, this is gonna be a big one.

Shout out to you for joining us to chat movies and TV. We love doing this show, and your support means a lot! If you want to show even more support to the program, you can subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Amazon Prime subscribers can do this at no additional cost via Prime Gaming.

Grab a 1-Up Mushroom, It’s time for episode 93 of Pop! Goes the Culture!