ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 308 Mario Week continues on Stevetendo with Super Mario RPG!

It’s day two of “Mario Week” on the Stevetendo show and tonight, I’m playing one of my all time favorite games as well as one of my favorite Mario games. Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars has been the star of the Stevetendo show in the past as I find myself wanting to play it at least once a year. That list of games I want to play yearly is a short one with the likes of Super Mario 3 and Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

A Super Mario RPG episode gives me the chance to show off my impressions, as there is a lot of dialogue in the game. I’m sure if Mario RPG will continue on the show after Mario Week so swing by the Stevetendo show tonight. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, watch me play one of the best role playing games on the SNES and have a great time!

The Mushroom KIngdom has been invaded by Mack, the giant pogo stick monster!

