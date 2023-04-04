Klaus Teuber, creator of Catan board game, dead at 70 Tueber's family confirmed the passing of the German board game designer.

Sad news has struck the board game community as Catan creator Klaus Tueber has passed away at age 70. The German game designer is most known for creating Catan, a settlement board game that spawned multiple adaptations and influenced a genre.

Klaus Teuber’s family confirmed his passing in a statement on the Catan website. The announcement doesn’t get into specifics, but it does confirm that Teuber passed away after a “brief” battle with an illness.

The Teuber family announces with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that their beloved husband and father has passed away at the age of 70 on April 1, 2023, after a brief and severe illness.

At this time, the Teuber family respectfully requests the chance to bid farewell to their loved one in private and to be allowed the space they need to grieve.



Source: Catan Studio

Catan was first released in 1995. Designed by Klaus Teuber, the board game put players in the roles of settlers, tasking them with establishing a settlement and expanding it. Designed to be played with multiple players, Catan saw many expansions, updates, and iterations over the years. It also received multiple spin-offs including Spacefarers of Catand and the Catan Card Game, as well as video game adaptations like Catan: The Computer Game.

Catan’s popularity endured through the modern era as well. In 2019, Asmodee Digital released Catan on the Nintendo Switch alongside some other classic board games. The Catan World Championship began in 2002 and still occurs biennially.

With how massive of an empire Catan has grown to be, the franchise will continue to live on, hopefully honoring the legacy of its late creator. Shacknews sends its condolences to Klaus Teuber’s family and friends.