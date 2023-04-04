Evening Reading - April 4, 2023

Welcome to the end of your Tuesday, Shackers. I’m writing this from Orlando, Florida where we’re about to participate in Extra Life United for the kids this week. Hope your early and hopefully short week has been good so far, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had. That said, we’ve got to tie a ribbon on this fine day of posting, and I’m still set to do it with your latest Evening Reading. Enjoy!

A beautiful moment in wrestling

This is the contortionist who’s in this picture with Bianca lost her mom this morning and she still wanted to perform for Bianca . My condolences to her family 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y5dY9gbPW1 — 𝕲𝖊𝖔𝖋𝖋 💯 (@GeoffRhymer) April 3, 2023

Say what you want about the results of Wrestlemania, this was an amazing thing and I hope that girl continues to be supported for her incredible courage and talents in spite of such tragedy.

Incredible kill streak

Incredible plays. This reminds me of some of the best out of our Great Quakeholio Tournaments. Getting to be about time to crown another champion one of these days.

“Surprise hit series Diablo”

Heard on the Street: Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard looks more likely, while Blizzard’s new “Diablo” game is shaping up to be a surprise hit https://t.co/UfEHBKFmxU — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 3, 2023

WSJ bringing some big Steve Buscemi “How do you do, fellow kids?” energy with this post. Y’all heard of this fancy under-the-radar game called Diablo 4?

Resident Evil 4 Ultra-Wide

I've been waiting for so long for this...man it's been over 10 years pic.twitter.com/qi9SwWtml2 — LG | MkLeo (@Mkleosb) April 4, 2023

*Slaps top of monitor* MKLeo’s going to see so many villagers trying to kill him with this. It’s a beautiful setup for a beautiful game, though.

The Tribal Chief can smell what his fans are cookin’

Roman telling a fan he smells weed and he knows it’s them because their eyes are red 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pL9q7UicQq — elsa (@xoxoelsa) April 4, 2023

Roman’s got the nose to pick that good good out of the crowd. Pretty impressive senses, champ.

Stop being so handsome back there!

It's so unfair, Luis looking that good right behind me while I’m trying to concentrate on shooting pirate cardboard.

It could be a dog... or have $8. Very hard to say

Twitter things are still going swimmingly. Why do you ask?

