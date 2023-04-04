Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - April 4, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time to wind down with another round of Evening Reading!
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
2

Welcome to the end of your Tuesday, Shackers. I’m writing this from Orlando, Florida where we’re about to participate in Extra Life United for the kids this week. Hope your early and hopefully short week has been good so far, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had. That said, we’ve got to tie a ribbon on this fine day of posting, and I’m still set to do it with your latest Evening Reading. Enjoy!

A beautiful moment in wrestling

Say what you want about the results of Wrestlemania, this was an amazing thing and I hope that girl continues to be supported for her incredible courage and talents in spite of such tragedy.

Incredible kill streak

Incredible plays. This reminds me of some of the best out of our Great Quakeholio Tournaments. Getting to be about time to crown another champion one of these days.

“Surprise hit series Diablo”

WSJ bringing some big Steve Buscemi “How do you do, fellow kids?” energy with this post. Y’all heard of this fancy under-the-radar game called Diablo 4?

Resident Evil 4 Ultra-Wide

*Slaps top of monitor* MKLeo’s going to see so many villagers trying to kill him with this. It’s a beautiful setup for a beautiful game, though.

The Tribal Chief can smell what his fans are cookin’

Roman’s got the nose to pick that good good out of the crowd. Pretty impressive senses, champ.

Stop being so handsome back there!

It's so unfair, Luis looking that good right behind me while I’m trying to concentrate on shooting pirate cardboard.

It could be a dog... or have $8. Very hard to say

Twitter things are still going swimmingly. Why do you ask?

And there you have it, your Evening Readin for this fine April 4. We hope you’re having a great start to your month. We will keep bringing you enjoyable content. Want to support the site? Don’t forget about Mercury, where you can help Shacknews out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need a dollar to enjoy Shackpets. It’s the ultimate battle for pet cuteness, and free on iOS and Android. You can upload pictures of your pets, pit them in battle against other pet pics, and vote for which pics you think are the cutest, such as my sweet little Silo.

A mini-Aussie Shepherd looking at you with expectations of good pets.
Silo almost always wants good pets, but votes on Shackpets will be good too.

Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. Have a great night and head into the end of the week strong!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Hello, Meet Lola