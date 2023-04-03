Evening Reading - April 3, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor looks to build on Fallen Order in more ways than one
- Crash Team Rumble puts the classic Crash formula in a multiplayer party game
- Tetris film review: Boom, Tetris for Henk
- Tekken 8's Heat System will change how we play the game at all levels
- Tesla ordered to pay $3 million to Black ex-factory worker for racial abuse offenses
- The ROG Ally is ASUS' Steam Deck competitor
- Make Something Wonderful Steve Jobs memoir coming to digital platforms on April 11
- Animals Assemble for Marvel Snap's April 2023 season
- Cryptmaster is a wonderfully bizarre word-based dungeon crawler
- Nintendo and DeNA launch Nintendo Systems website
Your daily dose of sudoku
Buckle up, today's episode is a long one!
Tom Scott checks out the world's fastest train
Now that's fast!
The hardest game? But also the easiest?
This is an old video but one that's still quite interesting!
It's always sad to see a betrayal
sad to see people betraying their friends for no reason. couldnt be me. i only betray my friends when it gives me an Advantage— wint (@dril) March 29, 2023
Not dril, though. He wouldn't do it. Except when he would.
Xbox 360 dashboard
I love this Xbox 360 dashbaord so much. It's so fast, smooth and intuitive. I recorded this in '08 when I bought the Marble Blast Ultra theme. By the way my friends have MBU multiplayer working on PC, when it's released we can play together! Xbox controller works too. pic.twitter.com/zusHlPlHzM— Hailey (@haileyx24) March 21, 2023
This was the perfect dashboard for any console.
Big psychic damage
Show this to a pixelartist for an instant kill pic.twitter.com/gyBskB8bie— Gif (@gif_not_jif) March 30, 2023
Pixel artists be warned!
Bound by a code
My wife: did you get high and watch samurai movies again— Jarred Luján @ C2E2 (@jarredlujan) March 29, 2023
Me, crying: yes
My wife: did he die because he was burdened by the very code he lives for again
Me, my voice breaking into a sob: yes
Suffer because of that code. Classic!
If Xbox 360 is retro gaming
Us: "The Xbox 360 is retro gaming"— Xbox Original (@XboxSoftmodKit) March 22, 2023
Also us: ... pic.twitter.com/uQpUt3gQy9
Then so is GTA 5.
It's not a blue tick
Here on the eve of the Great Unticking, I just want to say this...— twitch.tv/Limmy (@DaftLimmy) March 31, 2023
It isnae a blue tick. It's a blue background.
It never was.
