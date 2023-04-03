Evening Reading - April 3, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Buckle up, today's episode is a long one!

Tom Scott checks out the world's fastest train

Now that's fast!

The hardest game? But also the easiest?

This is an old video but one that's still quite interesting!

It's always sad to see a betrayal

sad to see people betraying their friends for no reason. couldnt be me. i only betray my friends when it gives me an Advantage — wint (@dril) March 29, 2023

Not dril, though. He wouldn't do it. Except when he would.

Xbox 360 dashboard

I love this Xbox 360 dashbaord so much. It's so fast, smooth and intuitive. I recorded this in '08 when I bought the Marble Blast Ultra theme. By the way my friends have MBU multiplayer working on PC, when it's released we can play together! Xbox controller works too. pic.twitter.com/zusHlPlHzM — Hailey (@haileyx24) March 21, 2023

This was the perfect dashboard for any console.

Big psychic damage

Show this to a pixelartist for an instant kill pic.twitter.com/gyBskB8bie — Gif (@gif_not_jif) March 30, 2023

Pixel artists be warned!

Bound by a code

My wife: did you get high and watch samurai movies again



Me, crying: yes



My wife: did he die because he was burdened by the very code he lives for again



Me, my voice breaking into a sob: yes — Jarred Luján @ C2E2 (@jarredlujan) March 29, 2023

Suffer because of that code. Classic!

If Xbox 360 is retro gaming

Us: "The Xbox 360 is retro gaming"



Also us: ... pic.twitter.com/uQpUt3gQy9 — Xbox Original (@XboxSoftmodKit) March 22, 2023

Then so is GTA 5.

It's not a blue tick

Here on the eve of the Great Unticking, I just want to say this...



It isnae a blue tick. It's a blue background. — twitch.tv/Limmy (@DaftLimmy) March 31, 2023

It never was.

