TOs confirm EVO Japan 2023 stage setup negatively impacted competitors

Serious delays and lack of communication contributed to a negative experience for competitors at EVO Japan 2023.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
EVO Japan 2023
4

Following events at EVO Japan 2023 held from March 31 through April 2, some interesting and also dismaying details have come to light in regards to this year’s setup. As expressed by a number of tournament organizers and attendees, the event could have been handled better, with many walking away with less than stellar things to say about their time at EVO Japan 2023.

As shared by @PunkDaGod, a lot was put into attending the tournament with them having spent over $2,000 and a 16-hour plane flight to get there. With this, Punk notes that it was disappointing to arrive and see things like match delays as long as 4 hours. Chiming in, @whatiskami confirmed that many matches experienced delays, with a 2-hour delay causing them to have to play one of their final matches off stream.

Further support came from the likes of @TheHadou who stated the importance of confirming that Punk and others were right, and that the “Evo Japan 2023 stage setup negatively impacted players. It is is also necessary to confirm it was the stage and stream design itself, not the INZONE monitors.”

The official accounts for EVO acknowledged the flawed experience after receiving a fair amount of backlash for it, apologizing for the “flawed competitor experience” before promising that it’ll never happen again.

The EVO account went on to say that, “We are committed to making great player experiences globally. Our US team will work closely with our partners in Japan to align this event series with community expectations. Evo Japan has limitless potential as an experience and destination. We will ensure it reaches it for you.”

Overall, it certainly sounds like a frustrating experience for those who attended EVO Japan 2023, though it’s nice to see this being openly acknowledged. Have you heard any negative reports out of EVO Japan 2023? Let us know in Chatty! For more on EVO, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage as well, including an overview of EVO Japan’s 2023 schedule, brackets, prize pool, and games.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

  Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    April 3, 2023 11:20 AM

    Morgan Shaver posted a new article, TOs confirm EVO Japan 2023 stage setup negatively impacted competitors

    jayacheess legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 3, 2023 11:31 AM

      There were a lot of people saying punk was just talking shit, but the guy has been on the losing end of big, on-stage competitions before and never stopped things to complain about controller lag. It sounds like he was having major problems, partially because of how handheld controllers were interacting with the system they had in place. All his previous matches up until that point were played on single screen, off stream rigs with a more standard setup.

      Pretty shitty for things to turn out that way.

      • SnowPEA777
        reply
        April 3, 2023 11:40 AM

        Knee, Arslan ash and several other Top players were complaining about the setup. Some even tried to change the settings on the monitor before being told not to. The monitor was set to Normal response vs Fast. Evo also had only 1 setup for an entire POOL.

      ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 3, 2023 11:41 AM

        True, but he didn't do himself any favours by throwing his controller and going on a big twitter rant.

        jayacheess legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 3, 2023 11:50 AM

          Agreed. But it's hard for me to tell someone to react perfectly to a charged emotional situation. I don't know how much he put into this tournament or how much it meant to him.

          Just the disappointment of flying halfway around the world, making it to top 8 in one of the most stacked SF5 tournaments ever after having beaten some of the best players in the world, only to land on stage and not being able to perform to your abilities because of a technical glitch that should never have happened?

          An outburst isn't surprising, even if it isn't the optimal reaction.

        Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 3, 2023 11:54 AM

          If a tournament can't even get their TVs in fucking game mode it sounds like the sort of amateur shit that would piss of anyone who was there to compete.

    ashkie legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 3, 2023 11:52 AM

      So what specially were the issues causing the delays and what other issues were there? I don't see any real detail in the article. Am I blind?

