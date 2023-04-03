Capcom (9697) stock hits all-time high, company's valuation nears $10 billion Capcom's hot streak continues as the company reaches an all-time high evaluation.

Capcom is hot off the heels of the release of Resident Evil 4, a remake of its classic action-adventure that’s being heralded by critics and fans of the original. This of course comes after a series of celebrated Resident Evil Remakes, and the company's streak of success has had a profound impact on its stock. Capcom’s (9697) stock has hit an all-time valuation, nearing $10 billion.

Capcom’s (9697) stock has steadily climbed over the past couple of years thanks to ongoing success from its developing and publishing pursuits. Today, the stock reached 4,840 JPY per share, which translates to $36.54 USD. This also brings Capcom’s total valuation to 1.29 trillion JPY or $9.734 billion USD.



Source: Google

A large portion of Capcom’s success can be attributed to its run of beloved games over the past several years. Games like Monster Hunter: Rise and the Resident Evil remakes have not only been touted as some of the best games of their respective release years, but have also brought in a solid chunk of cash for the Japanese company. Resident Evil 4, the latest Resident Evil remake which launched less than a month ago, sold a staggering three million copies in just two days.

It’s also worth noting that Capcom has been ramping up on marketing for Street Fighter 6, which is set for a June 2023 release. The next installment in the historic fighting game franchise has been generating a lot of buzz and excitement throughout the gaming world and will likely be another sales juggernaut when it launches.

With Capcom just getting started on its 2023 plans, we’ll be watching closely to see how its stock performs throughout the next several months. For more on Capcom, as well as the rest of the financial side of the gaming industry, stick with Shacknews.