Evening Reading - March 29, 2023

- Tekken 8's Heat System will change how we play the game at all levels
- Endless Dungeon is a roguelite that blends tower defense and twin-stick shooting
- Slime Heroes is really gelling with me
- Resident Evil 4 sales top 3 million units in first two days
- Buzzard god roll - Destiny 2
- Tekken 8's Katsuhiro Harada & Michael Murray talk Heat System, Day 1 roster & game lifespan
- Tekken 8 devs aren't sure they want to work on the game as long as Tekken 7
- Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE reimagines the murder mystery with Danganronpa style
- Devolver Digital won't be in E3's parking lot this year
- Undisputed is a love letter to boxing that packs a skillful punch
- Elon Musk & Steve Wozniak sign open letter calling for pause on AI system training
- Judge rules Google should be punished for failure to preserve messages about Epic Games case
- Strayed Lights delivers with its colorful combat and wordless story
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank lets its gun-carrying vegetable wreak delightful chaos
- World War 3 launching season update Operation Sunstorm on March 30
- Team17 co-founder Debbie Bestwick to step down from CEO role
- Naughty Dog releases v1.0.1.5 hotfix for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC
- EA to lay off 6 percent of workforce in company restructure
- Nyan Heroes puts adorable cats into Evangelion mecha suits
- ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 306
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Melinoë cosplay
My finished Melinoë cosplay from Hades 2 🧡@SupergiantGames pic.twitter.com/Z7BrPrSXUG— Mads @CosXpo @SWC (@Mads_five) March 28, 2023
Very impressive!
Legend of Zelda past vs. present
March 28, 2023
It's all comin' together.
Nintendo 64
25 years and still working 🕹️#intimsworld #conker #twelvetales #n64 pic.twitter.com/yolkcCDIPQ— Tim Stamper (@InTimsWorld) March 28, 2023
25 years later and it's still working.
Touch the sky
there are lots of ways to reach the sky islands #TearsoftheKingdom pic.twitter.com/CFB72ziOKg— stupjam (@stupjam) March 28, 2023
Well, that's certainly one way to do it.
Link cross stitch
I display this cross stitch of Link on my desk in an ornate frame like someone would a photo of their grandchild. pic.twitter.com/OFspAN3GVb— Chad Concelmo (@Chad_Concelmo) March 29, 2023
Super cute!
Mortal Kombat at E3
A Mortal Kombat 3 presentation at E3 1995 with actors from the game pic.twitter.com/2YA0zmRlgN— Andy🕹❤️RetroGaming (@LoveRetroBTW) March 28, 2023
Ah yes, the good ol' days.
Very clever
March 28, 2023
Kudos to the teacher for encouraging their student instead of being mean.
How to draw smoke
How to draw smoke! Avoiding parallel lines. Video and thread about drawing smoke. 🧵 1/6 pic.twitter.com/Pg8q1bQdWx— Mitch Leeuwe (@MitchLeeuwe) March 28, 2023
Very insightful!
Don't overthink it
me after noticing a slight change in someone's energy towards me pic.twitter.com/8IJ9xyNqHM— ☔ (@cosyluv) March 28, 2023
Same, though.
Creepy
高浓度区域 pic.twitter.com/tDOIHPSM1u— 乱铁 (@_dirtyiron_) September 17, 2022
Love this artist's work so much.
Resident Evil shenanigans
#ResidentEvil4Remake pic.twitter.com/Z2kPKOmHuL— SunhiLegend (@SunhiLegend) March 28, 2023
Pro moves.
TOTK dream weapon
Can't wait to make this weapon in the game#ZeldaTearsOfTheKingdom #fanart #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/kiFVUlnyQv— Oniri Boy - Romain Campargue (@OniriBoy) March 28, 2023
It's so silly, I love it.
Be not afraid
·— Nikki ✨ (@heartofpack) March 28, 2023
✦
BE
NOT
A F R A I D
✦· · .
. pic.twitter.com/uMb4sv2vLM
Biblically accurate Furby.
Pikachu's got moves
He’s got such good moves pic.twitter.com/EPlm4ua1Es— pikachu stole my credit card and called me a bitch (@FizzySodaWave) March 28, 2023
Look at him go!
Music, fave guitar player edition
It's been a while, here are some songs that showcase the talents of some of my favorite guitar players starting with someone who I believe to be one of the greatest of all time, Zakk Wylde. Before he was in Black Label Society, he was a guitar player for Ozzy Osbourne and contributed amazing solos like the one in No More Tears.
Throw Them To The Lions
Mark Tremonti is a highly underrated guitar player, love this song.
South of Heaven
Last, but certainly not least, the talents of Kerry King and the late, great Jeff Hanneman on one of Slayer's best tracks, South of Heaven.
