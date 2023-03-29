Evening Reading - March 29, 2023

It’s Wednesday evening once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, March 29!

Melinoë cosplay

My finished Melinoë cosplay from Hades 2 🧡@SupergiantGames pic.twitter.com/Z7BrPrSXUG — Mads @CosXpo @SWC (@Mads_five) March 28, 2023

Very impressive!

Legend of Zelda past vs. present

It's all comin' together.

Nintendo 64

25 years later and it's still working.

Touch the sky

there are lots of ways to reach the sky islands #TearsoftheKingdom pic.twitter.com/CFB72ziOKg — stupjam (@stupjam) March 28, 2023

Well, that's certainly one way to do it.

Link cross stitch

I display this cross stitch of Link on my desk in an ornate frame like someone would a photo of their grandchild. pic.twitter.com/OFspAN3GVb — Chad Concelmo (@Chad_Concelmo) March 29, 2023

Super cute!

Mortal Kombat at E3

A Mortal Kombat 3 presentation at E3 1995 with actors from the game pic.twitter.com/2YA0zmRlgN — Andy🕹❤️RetroGaming (@LoveRetroBTW) March 28, 2023

Ah yes, the good ol' days.

Very clever

Kudos to the teacher for encouraging their student instead of being mean.

How to draw smoke

How to draw smoke! Avoiding parallel lines. Video and thread about drawing smoke. 🧵 1/6 pic.twitter.com/Pg8q1bQdWx — Mitch Leeuwe (@MitchLeeuwe) March 28, 2023

Very insightful!

Don't overthink it

me after noticing a slight change in someone's energy towards me pic.twitter.com/8IJ9xyNqHM — ☔ (@cosyluv) March 28, 2023

Same, though.

Creepy

Love this artist's work so much.

Resident Evil shenanigans

Pro moves.

TOTK dream weapon

It's so silly, I love it.

Be not afraid

·

✦

BE

NOT

A F R A I D

✦· · .

. pic.twitter.com/uMb4sv2vLM — Nikki ✨ (@heartofpack) March 28, 2023

Biblically accurate Furby.

Pikachu's got moves

He’s got such good moves pic.twitter.com/EPlm4ua1Es — pikachu stole my credit card and called me a bitch (@FizzySodaWave) March 28, 2023

Look at him go!

Music, fave guitar player edition

It's been a while, here are some songs that showcase the talents of some of my favorite guitar players starting with someone who I believe to be one of the greatest of all time, Zakk Wylde. Before he was in Black Label Society, he was a guitar player for Ozzy Osbourne and contributed amazing solos like the one in No More Tears.

Throw Them To The Lions

Mark Tremonti is a highly underrated guitar player, love this song.

South of Heaven

Last, but certainly not least, the talents of Kerry King and the late, great Jeff Hanneman on one of Slayer's best tracks, South of Heaven.

