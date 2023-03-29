ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 306 Wario Land 3 continues tonight on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into treasure hunting with Wario in Wario Land 3. Wario Land 3 feels like a “my first Metroidvania.” What I mean by that is the player can look for whatever treasure they choose but there will be certain treasures that you have to find for progression. For example, you will have to find the swim fins in order to progress in the story as there are several treasure chests located underwater and you’ll need those to advance the story. During the last Wario Land 3 episode, we discovered the high jump ability, an ability needed to get through the game.

If you have watched any of the livestreams, then you know I’m not a fan of the mini golf mini game. You need to finish certain holes to get the entryway opened for the treasure. I don’t like the fact that you need to beat the mini game for progress. There are also some mini bosses that would have their whole gimmick redone if Wario Land 3 ever got remade. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET, see if tonight’s the night we save Wario from his music box prison.

It seems like a guy who loves garlic wouldn't want to be a vampire!

©Nintendo

