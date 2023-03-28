Resident Evil 4 sales top 3 million units in first two days The critically acclaimed title has sold the same in its first two days as Village did in its first week.

Resident Evil 4 has taken the world by storm, selling more than three million units in its first two days of sales. The game has garnered massive praise across the board, and thanks to its Chainsaw Demo, has positioned itself as one of the best entries in the franchise.



Source: Capcom

In a press release on March 29, 2023, Capcom announced Resident Evil 4 has sold 3 million units in its first two days since releasing on March 24, 2023. The success of the launch is attributed to fans’ support, critical acclaim, and the Chainsaw Demo. This demo allowed players to experience the first few moments of the game prior to its full release.

To draw a comparison, Resident Evil Village managed to ship 3 million units in its first week. This puts the Resident Evil 4 remake quite ahead of the latest, chronological, game. Additionally, the press release notes that the entire series has shipped over 135 million units since the franchise started in 1996.

A quick look at statistic thanks to the Resident Evil wiki shows that Resident Evil 7 has sold 11.7 million units, with Resident Evil 2 trailing close behind at 11.2 million. In its first few days of release, Resident Evil 7 managed to sell 2.5 million, slightly fewer than Resident Evil 4 – which already had a dedicated fanbase. Time will tell whether Resident Evil 4 has what it takes to knock Resident Evil 7 off of its pedestal.