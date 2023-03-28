Evening Reading - March 28, 2023

It’s the end of another day, and what a fine day it was. We got ourselves a big look at some impressive Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay in addition to all the other fun stuff we had for you today, but it’s time to wind things down this Tuesday night. With that, we welcome you to another delightful round of Evening Reading to round out this day of posting. Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee

Beginning operation. 🐝🩰



Cammy and Manon dance across the stage in battle in this special developer match. pic.twitter.com/tWILfvXpaH — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) March 28, 2023

This is a great fight between two of Street Fighter 6’s leading ladies. Manon looks great the way she weaves what looks like ballet together with her martial arts. Very fun.

So, you can Fuse stuff in Tears of the Kingdom

The memes have been glorious today. Take a look.

Forget the Master Sword, here I come Ganon #ZeldaTearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/41FfXz5Soz — Cathiane (@Cathianedraws) March 28, 2023

Ganon’s probably going to be sorry if Link hits him with all that trash.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (2023) pic.twitter.com/H25YZ3sltD — hot cyber 🖨😎 (@HotCyder) March 28, 2023

Looks like Link’s Fuse ability has things covered if some gangsta is dissin’ his fly girl.

Link on his way to kill Ganon in Tears of the Kingdom pic.twitter.com/C5y91wxw9m — Ben Bertoli?! (@SuperBentendo) March 28, 2023

It's gonna get wild if you can somehow Fuse enemies.

This fusing thing in Tears of the Kingdom goes wild pic.twitter.com/XDSYebK4Ur — Chris (@thegreyzen) March 28, 2023

Sometimes, you just gotta work with what you have. That squirrel megaphone probably has some boosted stats… right?

Maybe my favorite one yet. So much wielding.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (2023)

Developed by Nintendo EPD pic.twitter.com/HTBIwwMdTv — PalmaSoft (@PalmaSoft) March 28, 2023

Looks like a safe ride, or bed? Bed ride: the bed you can ride in.

tears of the kingdom homing weapon pic.twitter.com/TbNjEQrr4k — 👁‍🗨sara🦷 (@pyramidserum) March 28, 2023

Strap Keese Eye to knife for maximum autonomous battle.

Let’s not lose sight of what’s really important

Dogs are confirmed to return in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pic.twitter.com/HA8iAdXo9v — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 28, 2023

That’s right, baby. Doggos are back in Hyrule.

Jack Black gets into character

Can confirm. These are all things I do when I want to sound more like Bowser, especially gargling rocks and hot sauce.

Twitter continues to be a sad and silly place

What’s everyone complaining about this place looks great pic.twitter.com/a4f87hhQpf — Sam Winkler (@ThatSamWinkler) March 28, 2023

Elon seems to have some big plans for April Fool’s Day. Or maybe it’s a joke. Who even knows anymore?

Flaff isn't always a gentleman but that doesn't stop her from looking dapper in Shackpets!

That wraps up this Evening Reading. Thank you for stopping by, and have a great night!