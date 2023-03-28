Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - March 28, 2023

It's nighttime in America, and after a fantastic Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay presentation, we have a great Evening Reading for you.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

It’s the end of another day, and what a fine day it was. We got ourselves a big look at some impressive Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay in addition to all the other fun stuff we had for you today, but it’s time to wind things down this Tuesday night. With that, we welcome you to another delightful round of Evening Reading to round out this day of posting. Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee

This is a great fight between two of Street Fighter 6’s leading ladies. Manon looks great the way she weaves what looks like ballet together with her martial arts. Very fun.

So, you can Fuse stuff in Tears of the Kingdom

The memes have been glorious today. Take a look.

Ganon’s probably going to be sorry if Link hits him with all that trash.

Looks like Link’s Fuse ability has things covered if some gangsta is dissin’ his fly girl.

It's gonna get wild if you can somehow Fuse enemies.

Sometimes, you just gotta work with what you have. That squirrel megaphone probably has some boosted stats… right?

Maybe my favorite one yet. So much wielding.

Looks like a safe ride, or bed? Bed ride: the bed you can ride in.

Strap Keese Eye to knife for maximum autonomous battle.

Let’s not lose sight of what’s really important

That’s right, baby. Doggos are back in Hyrule.

Jack Black gets into character

Can confirm. These are all things I do when I want to sound more like Bowser, especially gargling rocks and hot sauce.

Twitter continues to be a sad and silly place

Elon seems to have some big plans for April Fool’s Day. Or maybe it’s a joke. Who even knows anymore?

And there you have it, Shackers. We hope you enjoyed a delightful March 28 and wish you a happy ride into the midway point of the week. If you’d like to support Shacknews further, don’t forget Mercury, where you can help out the site for as little as a dollar a month and even get sweet perks for it. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to get in on Shackpets. That’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can engage in the ultimate battle for pet cuteness. Want to make your pet pics even better? Grab our Sticker Packs from Monthly Challenges for free or the in-app shop to spruce up your pets with all sorts of fun graphics.

A mini-Aussie shepherd with funny glasses and a mustache from the Shackpets mobile app.
Flaff isn't always a gentleman but that doesn't stop her from looking dapper in Shackpets!

That wraps up this Evening Reading. Thank you for stopping by, and have a great night!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola