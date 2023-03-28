Evening Reading - March 28, 2023

It’s the end of another day, and what a fine day it was. We got ourselves a big look at some impressive Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay in addition to all the other fun stuff we had for you today, but it’s time to wind things down this Tuesday night. With that, we welcome you to another delightful round of Evening Reading to round out this day of posting. Please enjoy.
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Weapon degradation is back in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom edition Nintendo Switch OLED revealed
- Recall, Fuse, Ultrahand & Ascend are some of Link's new abilities in Tears of the Kingdom
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's development is complete
- Lords of the Fallen aims to be an ambitious, redemptive Souls-like reboot
- Kitbash Model Club is an upcoming RC vehicle builder from Kerbal Space Program's creator
- Lord of the Rings: Gollum preview: Catch him if you can
- Risk of Rain Returns is adding some new flavor to a decade-old classic
- Alone in the Dark brings back the option to play as Edward or Emily
- Dolphin Emulator is coming to Steam
- Omega Strikers feels like an anime version of air hockey
- Remnant 2 is looking classy in more ways than one
- Deceive Inc. review: Master of disguise
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee
Beginning operation. 🐝🩰— Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) March 28, 2023
Cammy and Manon dance across the stage in battle in this special developer match. pic.twitter.com/tWILfvXpaH
This is a great fight between two of Street Fighter 6’s leading ladies. Manon looks great the way she weaves what looks like ballet together with her martial arts. Very fun.
So, you can Fuse stuff in Tears of the Kingdom
The memes have been glorious today. Take a look.
Forget the Master Sword, here I come Ganon #ZeldaTearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/41FfXz5Soz— Cathiane (@Cathianedraws) March 28, 2023
Ganon’s probably going to be sorry if Link hits him with all that trash.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (2023) pic.twitter.com/H25YZ3sltD— hot cyber 🖨😎 (@HotCyder) March 28, 2023
Looks like Link’s Fuse ability has things covered if some gangsta is dissin’ his fly girl.
Link on his way to kill Ganon in Tears of the Kingdom pic.twitter.com/C5y91wxw9m— Ben Bertoli?! (@SuperBentendo) March 28, 2023
It's gonna get wild if you can somehow Fuse enemies.
This fusing thing in Tears of the Kingdom goes wild pic.twitter.com/XDSYebK4Ur— Chris (@thegreyzen) March 28, 2023
Sometimes, you just gotta work with what you have. That squirrel megaphone probably has some boosted stats… right?
Can't wait to make this weapon in the game#ZeldaTearsOfTheKingdom #fanart #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/kiFVUlnyQv— Oniri Boy - Romain Campargue (@OniriBoy) March 28, 2023
Maybe my favorite one yet. So much wielding.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (2023)— PalmaSoft (@PalmaSoft) March 28, 2023
Developed by Nintendo EPD pic.twitter.com/HTBIwwMdTv
Looks like a safe ride, or bed? Bed ride: the bed you can ride in.
tears of the kingdom homing weapon pic.twitter.com/TbNjEQrr4k— 👁🗨sara🦷 (@pyramidserum) March 28, 2023
Strap Keese Eye to knife for maximum autonomous battle.
Let’s not lose sight of what’s really important
Dogs are confirmed to return in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pic.twitter.com/HA8iAdXo9v— Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 28, 2023
That’s right, baby. Doggos are back in Hyrule.
Jack Black gets into character
.@JackBlack hits all the right notes as Bowser.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/UwAyp6Cw6j— The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) March 28, 2023
Can confirm. These are all things I do when I want to sound more like Bowser, especially gargling rocks and hot sauce.
Twitter continues to be a sad and silly place
What’s everyone complaining about this place looks great pic.twitter.com/a4f87hhQpf— Sam Winkler (@ThatSamWinkler) March 28, 2023
Elon seems to have some big plans for April Fool’s Day. Or maybe it’s a joke. Who even knows anymore?
And there you have it, Shackers. We hope you enjoyed a delightful March 28 and wish you a happy ride into the midway point of the week. If you’d like to support Shacknews further, don’t forget Mercury, where you can help out the site for as little as a dollar a month and even get sweet perks for it. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to get in on Shackpets. That’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can engage in the ultimate battle for pet cuteness. Want to make your pet pics even better? Grab our Sticker Packs from Monthly Challenges for free or the in-app shop to spruce up your pets with all sorts of fun graphics.
That wraps up this Evening Reading. Thank you for stopping by, and have a great night!
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 28, 2023