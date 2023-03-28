Freezer room power puzzle - Resident Evil 4 Thaw out the freezer room puzzle in record time with our solution to one of Resident Evil 4's trickiest brainteasers.

Resident Evil 4's Island region is the final territory in this brilliant remake, and Capcom saved three of its most devious puzzles for last. Once you're on the island and learned how to reroute power, you'll find one of the game's best weapons if you solve the Freezer room puzzle. This guide makes the puzzle quick and painless.

Freezer room puzzle

Solving the Freezer room puzzle in Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake is optional, but you'll be glad you took the time to try it (and doubly glad you found this guide). The LE 5, one of the best weapons in the game, is hidden behind this puzzle.

To solve it, you'll have to reroute power similarly to the way you gained access to the Dissection room earlier in the game. If you're playing on Hardcore or Professional--the game's highest difficulty levels--you'll require a different solution than players who opted to play through the campaign on Assisted or Standard.

You can find both solutions in the screenshots below. To enter the solution, press the buttons on the terminal until the symbols that correspond to each gate (1, 2, and so on) match their positioning in the correct solution.

Use this solution if you're playing on Assisted or Standard:

Freezer room puzzle solution on Assisted and Standard difficulty levels.

This solution will do the trick if you're playing Resident Evil 4 on Hardcore or Professional:

Freezer room puzzle solution on Hardcore and Professional difficulty levels.

By this point, you've cracked two of the game's three power rerouting puzzles. The last, and toughest, puzzle is still ahead. Fear not! The Shacknews strategy guide for Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake contains walkthroughs for the game's toughest puzzles, including the Waste Disposal power puzzle.