Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Freezer room power puzzle - Resident Evil 4

Thaw out the freezer room puzzle in record time with our solution to one of Resident Evil 4's trickiest brainteasers.
David Craddock
David Craddock
0

Resident Evil 4's Island region is the final territory in this brilliant remake, and Capcom saved three of its most devious puzzles for last.  Once you're on the island and learned how to reroute power, you'll find one of the game's best weapons if you solve the Freezer room puzzle. This guide makes the puzzle quick and painless.

Freezer room puzzle

Solving the Freezer room puzzle in Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake is optional, but you'll be glad you took the time to try it (and doubly glad you found this guide). The LE 5, one of the best weapons in the game, is hidden behind this puzzle.

To solve it, you'll have to reroute power similarly to the way you gained access to the Dissection room earlier in the game. If you're playing on Hardcore or Professional--the game's highest difficulty levels--you'll require a different solution than players who opted to play through the campaign on Assisted or Standard.

You can find both solutions in the screenshots below. To enter the solution, press the buttons on the terminal until the symbols that correspond to each gate (1, 2, and so on) match their positioning in the correct solution.

Use this solution if you're playing on Assisted or Standard:

Freezer room puzzle solution on Assisted and Standard difficulty levels.
Freezer room puzzle solution on Assisted and Standard difficulty levels.

This solution will do the trick if you're playing Resident Evil 4 on Hardcore or Professional:

Freezer room puzzle solution on Hardcore and Professional difficulty levels.
Freezer room puzzle solution on Hardcore and Professional difficulty levels.

By this point, you've cracked two of the game's three power rerouting puzzles. The last, and toughest, puzzle is still ahead. Fear not! The Shacknews strategy guide for Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake contains walkthroughs for the game's toughest puzzles, including the Waste Disposal power puzzle.

Long Reads Editor
Long Reads Editor

David L. Craddock writes fiction, nonfiction, and grocery lists. He is the author of the Stay Awhile and Listen series, and the Gairden Chronicles series of fantasy novels for young adults. Outside of writing, he enjoys playing Mario, Zelda, and Dark Souls games, and will be happy to discuss at length the myriad reasons why Dark Souls 2 is the best in the series. Follow him online at davidlcraddock.com and @davidlcraddock.

Filed Under
Hello, Meet Lola