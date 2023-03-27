ShackStream: DIG - Deep In Galaxies has us looting & surviving planets on Indie-licious Alien planets await and we're going to dig deep into them to loot, survive, and evolve in DIG - Deep in Galaxies on today's episode of Indie-licious!

The planets and their bounties await us as we grab our axe and guns, and go for a little spelunking in DIG - Deep In Galaxies! Can we survive and get away with all of the loot possible? It remains to be seen, but at least it will be a blast as we play the game on today’s Indie-licious ShackStream!

DIG - Deep In Galaxies comes to us from the developers at Molten Studio and publishers at Raiser Games. The game came out on March 8, 2023 and is available currently only on PC. In this roguelike sci-fi platformer, players take on the role of adventurers exploring alien worlds, digging into their depths, looting their treasures, and amassing an absolutely ridiculous arsenal with which to make the biggest explosions we can. DIG can be played solo, or you can grab up to three friends to take with you on the adventure.

Join us as we play DIG - Deep In Galaxies on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

The Galaxies await, and we’re ready to DIG in. How about you? Join us as we jump into DIG - Deep In Galaxies on Indie-licious shortly!