Weekend Discussion - March 26, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Bob Odenkirk on Hot Ones

I love Odenkirk, he seems like such a great guy. Have you checked out Lucky Hank yet?

The Sims, but with zero dollars

He's only gone and done it again. Ambiguousamphibian is a master of finding weird ways to play games.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's time to relax and watch Simon solve a tricky sudoku puzzle!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

LEGO Firelink Shrine

Fan art | Dark Souls - LEGO Firelink Shrine



Artist: Eberart pic.twitter.com/gO2IJcIvuV — THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) March 22, 2023

I need it.

Remember Grunts

Every time I imagine a grunt from memory it’s the halo 2 design. pic.twitter.com/Ti12LDi0nz — Designated Kitty (@Designatedkitty) March 10, 2023

Which one do you think of?

The reality of being without a home

This a good video speaking about the reality of the quickly growing homeless crisis in this country. pic.twitter.com/pr4eEraYTb — 🥀_Imposter 🥀 (@Imposter_Edits) March 20, 2023

Lots of people have jobs but don't have a home.

*click*

POV: you hear the most satisfying *click* to have ever clucked.



What we playin? pic.twitter.com/OP5QQiKHEm — Xbox ANZ (@XboxANZ) March 21, 2023

I can hear the loadup sound of the Xbox right now.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to check out Shackpets, free on iOS and Android!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.