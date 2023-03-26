Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Discussion - March 26, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Bob Odenkirk on Hot Ones

I love Odenkirk, he seems like such a great guy. Have you checked out Lucky Hank yet?

The Sims, but with zero dollars

He's only gone and done it again. Ambiguousamphibian is a master of finding weird ways to play games.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's time to relax and watch Simon solve a tricky sudoku puzzle!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

LEGO Firelink Shrine

I need it.

Remember Grunts

Which one do you think of?

The reality of being without a home

Lots of people have jobs but don't have a home.

*click*

I can hear the loadup sound of the Xbox right now.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

Sam's cat Rad curled up sleeping with a paw over his eye

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

