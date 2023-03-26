Weekend Discussion - March 26, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Bob Odenkirk on Hot Ones
I love Odenkirk, he seems like such a great guy. Have you checked out Lucky Hank yet?
The Sims, but with zero dollars
He's only gone and done it again. Ambiguousamphibian is a master of finding weird ways to play games.
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's time to relax and watch Simon solve a tricky sudoku puzzle!
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
LEGO Firelink Shrine
Fan art | Dark Souls - LEGO Firelink Shrine— THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) March 22, 2023
Artist: Eberart pic.twitter.com/gO2IJcIvuV
I need it.
Remember Grunts
Every time I imagine a grunt from memory it’s the halo 2 design. pic.twitter.com/Ti12LDi0nz— Designated Kitty (@Designatedkitty) March 10, 2023
Which one do you think of?
The reality of being without a home
This a good video speaking about the reality of the quickly growing homeless crisis in this country. pic.twitter.com/pr4eEraYTb— 🥀_Imposter 🥀 (@Imposter_Edits) March 20, 2023
Lots of people have jobs but don't have a home.
*click*
POV: you hear the most satisfying *click* to have ever clucked.— Xbox ANZ (@XboxANZ) March 21, 2023
What we playin? pic.twitter.com/OP5QQiKHEm
I can hear the loadup sound of the Xbox right now.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Dobermann - Raubtier
- Play God - Spineshank
- One Finger and a Fist - Drowning Pool
- Welcome Home - Coheed and Cambria
