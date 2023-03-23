Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.0.6 patch notes Bungie addresses Cabal Threshers and more in the newest Destiny 2 hotfix.

Bungie has released the newest hotfix for Destiny 2. Hotfix 7.0.0.6 addresses Cabal Threshers, Root of Nightmare bugs, and other issues that have popped up in recent weeks. Take a look.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.0.6 patch notes



Source: Bungie

The Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.0.6 patch notes were shared earlier today on the Bungie website.

Activities

Dungeons and Raids

Root of Nightmares

Fixed an issue where players were being locked out of the Red Border Chest after the weekly reset.

Fixed an issue where Focused Light and Focused Darkness would not trigger in the Zo'aurc encounter.

Fixed an issue where Sunblight enemies could be damaged through their shields by The Colony Exotic Grenade Launcher.

Those clever little spiders have been reprimanded one more time.

Fixed an issue where players could equip raid mods without obtaining them first.

Shattered Throne

Fixed an issue where the dungeon node would not appear to some players.

General

Fixed an issue where Cabal Threshers were doing more damage than intended.

Fixed an issue where the European Dead Zone node would not unlock for some players.

Gameplay and Investment

Weapons

Fixed an issue where the Winterbite Exotic Glaive was benefitting from other Glaives damage increasing perks.

Fixed an issue where the Glaive melee feed kills where showing the projectile label.

Fixed an issue where the extra Arc volley granted by the Two Tailed Fox's Exotic Catalyst was not firing properly.

Fixed an issue where some weapon mods were not available for some players.

Armor Mods

Fixed an issue where equipping too many passive Armor Charge benefits would deactivate artifact perks.

Changed Empowered Finish to count as a finisher mod for purposes of mutual exclusivity. This mod can no longer be equipped alongside a finisher mod that also consumes Armor Charge stacks.

Having the ability to generate and spend Armor Charge stacks on the same mod was creating conditions where latency would sometimes cause the perks to activate in an incorrect order.

Additionally, when combined with Stacks on Stacks, Empowering Finish was circumventing the basic Armor Charge mechanics too easily, resulting in generating too many Orbs of Power, ammo bricks, overshields, etc.

The Untangler Artifact perk will no longer trigger melee perks.

Localization

Fixed the issue introduced in 7.0.0.5 that reverted Mandarin voice over to English.

General

Increased the time to give Commendations to other players after finishing certain activities.

Moved the Legend Lost Sectors Solo and the Legend Lost Sector Solo Flawless requirements from Guardian Rank 7 to Rank 8.

Moved the Master Lost Sectors Solo and the Master Lost Sector Solo Flawless requirements from Guardian Rank 9 to Rank 10.

Adjusted Trials of Osiris Commendation scores to match other Crucible modes.

That’s everything in Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.0.6. For all of your Destiny 2 news and guides, Shacknews is the place to be.