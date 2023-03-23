Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.0.6 patch notes
Bungie addresses Cabal Threshers and more in the newest Destiny 2 hotfix.
Bungie has released the newest hotfix for Destiny 2. Hotfix 7.0.0.6 addresses Cabal Threshers, Root of Nightmare bugs, and other issues that have popped up in recent weeks. Take a look.
Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.0.6 patch notes
The Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.0.6 patch notes were shared earlier today on the Bungie website.
Activities
Dungeons and Raids
Root of Nightmares
- Fixed an issue where players were being locked out of the Red Border Chest after the weekly reset.
- Fixed an issue where Focused Light and Focused Darkness would not trigger in the Zo'aurc encounter.
- Fixed an issue where Sunblight enemies could be damaged through their shields by The Colony Exotic Grenade Launcher.
- Those clever little spiders have been reprimanded one more time.
- Fixed an issue where players could equip raid mods without obtaining them first.
Shattered Throne
- Fixed an issue where the dungeon node would not appear to some players.
General
- Fixed an issue where Cabal Threshers were doing more damage than intended.
- Fixed an issue where the European Dead Zone node would not unlock for some players.
Gameplay and Investment
Weapons
- Fixed an issue where the Winterbite Exotic Glaive was benefitting from other Glaives damage increasing perks.
- Fixed an issue where the Glaive melee feed kills where showing the projectile label.
- Fixed an issue where the extra Arc volley granted by the Two Tailed Fox's Exotic Catalyst was not firing properly.
- Fixed an issue where some weapon mods were not available for some players.
Armor Mods
- Fixed an issue where equipping too many passive Armor Charge benefits would deactivate artifact perks.
- Changed Empowered Finish to count as a finisher mod for purposes of mutual exclusivity. This mod can no longer be equipped alongside a finisher mod that also consumes Armor Charge stacks.
- Having the ability to generate and spend Armor Charge stacks on the same mod was creating conditions where latency would sometimes cause the perks to activate in an incorrect order.
- Additionally, when combined with Stacks on Stacks, Empowering Finish was circumventing the basic Armor Charge mechanics too easily, resulting in generating too many Orbs of Power, ammo bricks, overshields, etc.
- The Untangler Artifact perk will no longer trigger melee perks.
Localization
- Fixed the issue introduced in 7.0.0.5 that reverted Mandarin voice over to English.
General
- Increased the time to give Commendations to other players after finishing certain activities.
- Moved the Legend Lost Sectors Solo and the Legend Lost Sector Solo Flawless requirements from Guardian Rank 7 to Rank 8.
- Moved the Master Lost Sectors Solo and the Master Lost Sector Solo Flawless requirements from Guardian Rank 9 to Rank 10.
- Adjusted Trials of Osiris Commendation scores to match other Crucible modes.
That’s everything in Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.0.6. For all of your Destiny 2 news and guides, Shacknews is the place to be.
From The Chatty
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.0.6 patch notes