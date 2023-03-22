Evening Reading - March 22, 2023

It’s Wednesday evening once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, March 22!

Ice turkey

If I just told you… You would NEVER believe me. WTF?? Lol pic.twitter.com/n0R3IWhldB — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 22, 2023

Unbelievable.

Zoomin'

The inventor of the Jet Suit, Richard Browning, reveals plans to form an international race series with celebrities and sporting personalities pushing the limits of physics in waterfront locations worldwide pic.twitter.com/ieHCQuKaCW — Reuters (@Reuters) March 22, 2023

Jet Suit race, eh?

Baby turtles

Mr. Pickles, a critically endangered species of tortoise at the Houston Zoo, finally became a father at the age of 90. He and his partner, Mrs. Pickles, welcomed three tortoise hatchlings: Dill, Gherkin and Jalapeño.https://t.co/KfYXf7L5E0 pic.twitter.com/TCI45YsTY1 — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 22, 2023

The names are impeccable.

Raccoon friend

THEN WHY IS HE WEARING A BOWTIE? I WANT TO GIVE HIM SPAGHETTI pic.twitter.com/Aq0k92GGE1 — Chris Betts (@mrchrisbetts) March 21, 2023

I also want to give him spaghetti.

Pro moves

Boss level.

Spring dragon

So pretty!

Wait a minute...

I totally forgot how funny this game was pic.twitter.com/UEk8aZcTSH — Cian Maher (@cianmaher0) March 21, 2023

Well, that's unexpected.

Kirby mod for Pokemon

Alright so here's some gameplay showcase of the Kirby mod for Pokemon BDSP I'm working on.

I added new fishing animations and some overall fixes. pic.twitter.com/re4mEEl2Dl — Yisuno (@TheYisusOne) March 20, 2023

This is so rad.

Bread loaf

A perfect loaf of bread.

Flowers

And adorable puppies.

Woah

Mesmerizing.

Spring

Spring is in the air.. 🌸 pic.twitter.com/OrccAI3tBg — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 20, 2023

Finally, it's Spring.

Nathan and Leon

I love Nathan Drake and Leon Kennedy pic.twitter.com/hQ3GjNRvWB — Argeras Sully (@ArgerasCz) March 19, 2023

Love 'em.

This is fine

The French really did the “this is fine” meme. pic.twitter.com/iIIXFnju2S — Paweł Wargan (@pawelwargan) March 21, 2023

Totally fine, nothing to see here.

Fortnite

... but as a horror game.

Goose walkin'

Ohnooooooooonoo pic.twitter.com/dmuG7tEzHR — why you should have a duck 🦆 (@shouldhaveaduck) March 19, 2023

Just a man walking his goose.

Spiral

Into the spiral.

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!