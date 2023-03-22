Evening Reading - March 22, 2023

It’s Wednesday evening once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, March 22!
- Redfall takes Arkane Austin into a vampire-filled open world
- How to use the Character Boost - Destiny 2
- How to get Luminescent Precision & Viral Celebration - Destiny 2
- Watch the State of Unreal keynote here
- Netflix taps Dune screenwriter for Gears of War film
- Ubisoft's Ghostwriter AI tool will generate barks and background lines
- Redfall devs are looking into a solution for the always-online requirement
- Bill Gates calls the current AI craze one of two revolutionary moments he's seen in tech
- Counter-Strike 2 officially confirmed by Valve in a series of developer diaries
- King Arthur: Legends Rise is Kabam's new squad-based RPG built on UE5
- MetaHuman Animator is set to boost facial animation in UE5
- Unreal Editor for Fortnite launches today in public beta
- Fortnite Creator Economy 2.0 will share 40% of net revenue with creators
- Unity is developing AI tools for its creative suite & beta signups are live now
- The IRS wants to start taxing NFTs as collectibles
- Gripper Creative Director talks about being inspired by loss and Akira
- Coinbase (COIN) CEO reveals the crypto company has received an SEC Wells notice
Ice turkey
If I just told you… You would NEVER believe me. WTF?? Lol pic.twitter.com/n0R3IWhldB— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 22, 2023
Unbelievable.
Zoomin'
The inventor of the Jet Suit, Richard Browning, reveals plans to form an international race series with celebrities and sporting personalities pushing the limits of physics in waterfront locations worldwide pic.twitter.com/ieHCQuKaCW— Reuters (@Reuters) March 22, 2023
Jet Suit race, eh?
Baby turtles
Mr. Pickles, a critically endangered species of tortoise at the Houston Zoo, finally became a father at the age of 90. He and his partner, Mrs. Pickles, welcomed three tortoise hatchlings: Dill, Gherkin and Jalapeño.https://t.co/KfYXf7L5E0 pic.twitter.com/TCI45YsTY1— The New York Times (@nytimes) March 22, 2023
The names are impeccable.
Raccoon friend
THEN WHY IS HE WEARING A BOWTIE? I WANT TO GIVE HIM SPAGHETTI pic.twitter.com/Aq0k92GGE1— Chris Betts (@mrchrisbetts) March 21, 2023
I also want to give him spaghetti.
Pro moves
queen shit pic.twitter.com/8gX3NkTyz1— Victoria 🎀 🔆 (@EuphoriTori) March 22, 2023
Boss level.
Spring dragon
it is SPRING pic.twitter.com/g7idhJdhNY— Malky (@Malkee) March 21, 2023
So pretty!
Wait a minute...
I totally forgot how funny this game was pic.twitter.com/UEk8aZcTSH— Cian Maher (@cianmaher0) March 21, 2023
Well, that's unexpected.
Kirby mod for Pokemon
Alright so here's some gameplay showcase of the Kirby mod for Pokemon BDSP I'm working on.— Yisuno (@TheYisusOne) March 20, 2023
I added new fishing animations and some overall fixes. pic.twitter.com/re4mEEl2Dl
This is so rad.
Bread loaf
きっと食パンになった夢を見てるんだと思う🍞 pic.twitter.com/FAwNLMBkvs— もふもふ動画 (@tyomateee2) March 20, 2023
A perfect loaf of bread.
Flowers
もうすぐ桜が咲く時期ですね。こちらは桜の花びらを白い体に乗せた韓国のトイプードルが歩いている去年の動画 ©dooboomaman pic.twitter.com/aluYFmVoXy— Masayuki Tsuda (@MasayukiTsuda2) March 20, 2023
And adorable puppies.
Woah
ケープマントの動きが綺麗過ぎて、何回も繰り返し観てしまう…— 𝕂𝔸𝕆ℝ𝕌 (@dress_holic) March 19, 2023
※音あり pic.twitter.com/qkZ3DdRLz4
Mesmerizing.
Spring
Spring is in the air.. 🌸 pic.twitter.com/OrccAI3tBg— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 20, 2023
Finally, it's Spring.
Nathan and Leon
I love Nathan Drake and Leon Kennedy pic.twitter.com/hQ3GjNRvWB— Argeras Sully (@ArgerasCz) March 19, 2023
Love 'em.
This is fine
The French really did the “this is fine” meme. pic.twitter.com/iIIXFnju2S— Paweł Wargan (@pawelwargan) March 21, 2023
Totally fine, nothing to see here.
Fortnite
ホラゲー近日中に公開するよ！明日かも！ pic.twitter.com/RRv4dTR79W— Neverty7 (@Neverty7) March 22, 2023
... but as a horror game.
Goose walkin'
Ohnooooooooonoo pic.twitter.com/dmuG7tEzHR— why you should have a duck 🦆 (@shouldhaveaduck) March 19, 2023
Just a man walking his goose.
Spiral
March 19, 2023
Into the spiral.
