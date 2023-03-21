How to use the Character Boost - Destiny 2 Character Boosts are now available in Destiny 2. These boosts will skip the campaign and unlock Strand on your alternative Guardians.

For most players, playing through Lightfall once is enough. Problems arise when you’ve got multiple characters on the go, all requiring the Lightfall campaign to be completed in order to unlock new abilities like Strand. Enter the Character Boost, a paid-for line-skip that will automatically complete the campaign and unlock Strand. Here’s how to get one, how to use it, and what it does.

What is a Character Boost in Destiny 2?

The Character Boost makes your alternate Guardians post-game ready. You will receive gear at the soft cap in every slot in your inventory as well as the new Strand subclass. This also includes the auto-completion of the campaign so there is no need to take on the Shadow Legion for a second time.

The Character Boost is especially helpful for those who just wish to get stuck straight into the endgame and power levelling after experiencing that one full campaign run.

How to unlock the Character Boost

The Character Boost is unlocked after completing the Lightfall campaign on one character. From this point onward, a gold symbol will appear on the character selection screen next to any character that has not completed the campaign.



Source: Shacknews

Clicking on the gold symbol will show a dialogue box. This box details what the boost includes:

Auto-completes the Lightfall campaign and unlocks Strand

Grant associated rewards

Lifts you to the current soft cap (1750 for Lightfall. Check out our max Power guide for more information)

Unfortunately, unlike previous character level boosts, the Lightfall Character Boost is not free. A Character Boost is 2,000 Silver. You can purchase Silver directly in-game or from your platform of choice store. You cannot use any earnable in-game currency to buy the boost.



Source: Shacknews

Keep note, Strand Fragments to customise the subclass further are not unlocked using this boost. Players must collect Strand Meditations and unlock each element manually.

By following the above process, your second and third Guardians can be thrown straight into the current endgame with no setbacks on level or access to hottest activities out there. This includes Exotic quests and the new raid, Root of Nightmares.

For those that don’t want to play the campaign again, this could be one option to pursue. However, it can be quite quick to simply replay the campaign with a couple of friends. Plus, you’ll get an Exotic if you complete it on Legendary. You will not get the Exotic by using a Character Boost. For more help on the nitty gritty of the game, check out our Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.