Evening Reading - March 21, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
Welcome to the end of your Tuesday, Shackers. We hope you’ve enjoyed our coverage as we coast into the end of March and the midpoint of the week. We’re about to wrap up stories for the day, but before we do, we’d like to leave you with another wonderful edition of the Evening Reading to close down this day of posting. Enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Breath of the Wild Crimes

Years later and people are still defying the laws of physics in BOTW in the funniest ways possible.

Three keys of cuteness

This is a nifty looking gadget and looks like it would be very useful for how versatile it claims to be.

The GOAT of sound

There are many great musicians and composers out there, but I can’t imagine there will ever be someone quite like Nobuo Uematsu.

In an AI fantasy land

AI is out of control, but sometimes it’s funny. This is one of those times.

You know what you did, Falcon

You might be able to put on wings, but some of us don’t forget, Mackie.

Pugberto returns to Super Mario RPG

Pugberto is the best, and Super Mario RPG? Also the best. Together? The Bestest™.

Post to frighten a composer

All those musical timings… Makes me dizzy.

And there you have it. Another Evening Reading in the bag for this fine March 21. Thank you all for stopping by and supporting the site. Don’t forget you can also help keep Shacknews going for as little as a dollar a month with Mercury, which gets you all sorts of other perks as well. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one for Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android, and the ultimate battle for pet cuteness, where you can upload pictures of your pets, engage in battles against other pets, and enjoy all sorts of fun challenges each month that just might get you one of our happy little sticker packs to use as you please. Did you miss a cool sticker pack? You can also buy them in the Shackpets shop for just $2.

A mini-Aussie shepherd blepping pretty hard (her tongue is hanging out of her lips).
Silo doesn't blep so good all the time for pictures. You have to be quick on the draw, which is why this one's a little fuzzy.

Thanks again for checking out another Evening Reading, Shackers. Have a great Tuesday night!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

