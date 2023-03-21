Evening Reading - March 21, 2023

Welcome to the end of your Tuesday, Shackers. We hope you’ve enjoyed our coverage as we coast into the end of March and the midpoint of the week. We’re about to wrap up stories for the day, but before we do, we’d like to leave you with another wonderful edition of the Evening Reading to close down this day of posting. Enjoy.

Breath of the Wild Crimes

Years later and people are still defying the laws of physics in BOTW in the funniest ways possible.

Three keys of cuteness

osu! it is 🥹 introducing:



Wooting UwU, a 3-key keypad made for osu!



Low latency, adjustable actuation point, rapid trigger, completely remappable, function layers, and everything else you can do/have on a Wooting keyboard.



Get notified for the launch:https://t.co/xeS1WxGNp8 pic.twitter.com/8Rzoch4Bpu — wooting (@WootingKB) March 21, 2023

This is a nifty looking gadget and looks like it would be very useful for how versatile it claims to be.

The GOAT of sound

Please join us in wishing a very happy birthday (March 21st) to the legendary Nobuo Uematsu! 🎉 Nobuo Uematsu is one of the most celebrated composers in the history of video game music, recognized for his work on the FINAL FANTASY series! #awrmusic #finalfantasy #nobuouematsu pic.twitter.com/cQraI3d1Pb — Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY (@ffdistantworlds) March 21, 2023

There are many great musicians and composers out there, but I can’t imagine there will ever be someone quite like Nobuo Uematsu.

In an AI fantasy land

Ai is getting out of hand. Y’all got me all excited for nothing. #TrumpArrest pic.twitter.com/IQQ242bt0G — Debate Society of Berkeley (@BerkeleyDebates) March 21, 2023

AI is out of control, but sometimes it’s funny. This is one of those times.

You know what you did, Falcon

You might be able to put on wings, but some of us don’t forget, Mackie.

Pugberto returns to Super Mario RPG

💠ko-fi request💠



"Fight Against an Armed Boss"



Super Mario RPG (1996) pic.twitter.com/r91Fj7ySW0 — Pugberto Dancing Multiverse (@videopug2020) March 21, 2023

Pugberto is the best, and Super Mario RPG? Also the best. Together? The Bestest™.

Post to frighten a composer

All those musical timings… Makes me dizzy.

Silo doesn't blep so good all the time for pictures. You have to be quick on the draw, which is why this one's a little fuzzy.

