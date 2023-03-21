Listen to the GameStop (GME) Q4 2022 earnings call here Here's how you can listen to GameStop's (GME) Q4 2022 earnings call.

With GameStop’s (GME) financial quarter coming to an end, it’s about time for the gaming retailer to share its latest earnings report. This will provide deep insight to the company’s financial performance over the past few months, as well as a look forward at what to expect in the future. Following the publishing of the report, GameStop executives will hold an earnings call to discuss the results. If you’re interested in listening to the conversation, we’ll show you how to listen to the GameStop (GME) Q4 2022 earnings call.

GameStop’s (GME) Q4 2022 earnings call will take place on March 21, 2023, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming the call over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can easily listen to it in its entirety. After the call wraps up, we’ll be immediately uploading it to our YouTube channel as a VOD where it will live in perpetuity. GameStop also streams the call as a webcast on its investor relations site, but you’re required to register an email address, company, and your full name.

As for what to expect during GameStop’s (GME) earnings call, there are a couple things to keep in mind. One, GameStop has been rather quiet on its crypto and NFT business as of late, especially after the collapse of its former partner FTX. Earlier this week, one of the UI designers of GameStop’s NFT wallet left the company. It will be interesting if GameStop provides any updates on this aspect of its business.

That’s how you can listen to GameStop’s (GME) Q4 2023 earnings call. The past handful of GameStop calls have all been rather short in comparison to other company earnings calls. We’ll also be curious to see if today’s call continues that recent trend. Of course, we’ll be reporting any potential news out of GameStop’s (GME) Q4 2022 earnings call right here on Shacknews.