Twitch to layoff over 400 alongside Amazon's latest cuts Twitch announced today that it would be laying off over 400 employees alongside Amazon's layoffs of around 9,000.

As Amazon prepares to layoff a large portion of its workforce, it seems that Twitch will also get caught up in the firings. Following news announced earlier today about Amazon moving to layoff about 9,000 employees, Twitch has followed up with its own announcement that over 400 Twitch employees will be part of those layoffs.

New Twitch CEO Dan Clancy announced these layoffs in a Twitch blog post on March 20, 2023, following immediately after news of Amazon’s estimated 9,000 layoffs earlier in the day.

Today I shared with Twitch employees that we’ve made the difficult decision to reduce the size of our workforce, which results in us having to say goodbye to just over 400 people. As a company focused on building community together, this decision was incredibly difficult and one we did not make without considerable thought.

Dan Clancy shared the statement on Twitch's layoffs in addendum to Amazon's announced layoffs earlier today.

Source: Twitch

This marks one of Clancy’s first major moves with Twitch since he took over CEO from former company lead Emmett Shear, who resigned just last week. Shear exited the company with the reason that he had just had a child and was prepared to begin a new chapter of his life. Clancy, who was Twitch’s President before the promotion, went on to apologize to those affected by the firings:

Like many companies, our business has been impacted by the current macroeconomic environment, and user and revenue growth has not kept pace with our expectations. In order to run our business sustainably, we’ve made the very difficult decision to shrink the size of our workforce.

With this latest layoffs, Amazon seems to be continuing its plan to cut its overall workforce by around 18,000 throughout early 2023 months. Stay tuned for more updates on Amazon and Twitch as details become available.