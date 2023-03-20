Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Twitch to layoff over 400 alongside Amazon's latest cuts

Twitch announced today that it would be laying off over 400 employees alongside Amazon's layoffs of around 9,000.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Twitch
4

As Amazon prepares to layoff a large portion of its workforce, it seems that Twitch will also get caught up in the firings. Following news announced earlier today about Amazon moving to layoff about 9,000 employees, Twitch has followed up with its own announcement that over 400 Twitch employees will be part of those layoffs.

New Twitch CEO Dan Clancy announced these layoffs in a Twitch blog post on March 20, 2023, following immediately after news of Amazon’s estimated 9,000 layoffs earlier in the day.

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy's statements on layoffs
Dan Clancy shared the statement on Twitch's layoffs in addendum to Amazon's announced layoffs earlier today.
Source: Twitch

This marks one of Clancy’s first major moves with Twitch since he took over CEO from former company lead Emmett Shear, who resigned just last week. Shear exited the company with the reason that he had just had a child and was prepared to begin a new chapter of his life. Clancy, who was Twitch’s President before the promotion, went on to apologize to those affected by the firings:

With this latest layoffs, Amazon seems to be continuing its plan to cut its overall workforce by around 18,000 throughout early 2023 months. Stay tuned for more updates on Amazon and Twitch as details become available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola