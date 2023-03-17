Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - March 17, 2023

Paying tribute to Lance Reddick on this Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Top o' the… evening, Shacknews! As St. Patrick's Day comes to a close, we have some green beer and finish up with a new round of news, memes, and entertainment. Let's dive into the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

We got a lot of reveals, inside looks, first trailers, and much more during Friday's MIX Showcase. Check out the full event, in case you missed it.

There's some new DLC in Shovel Knight Dig and it's absolutely free!

Yes, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is still getting updates! Check out this look at the Tower of Treachery.

Meat Boy has hit the gimmick portion of his life cycle, as we now march towards Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine.

Finally, it's still real to King! Check out his Tekken 8 trailer!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Paying tribute to Lance Reddick

And we leave you with his final Twitter post.

This one hurts.

Feel the Madness

Is your bracket busted yet?

Fighting Irish

The Dan Patrick Show gets into some wordplay.

Gotta go FAST!

Ketchup takes us through a fascinating competitive history of Kabal.

Nothing but the Hotfix

The Hotfix is starting to get back to a normal schedule. Let's take a look at The First Step, where JHobz and Keizaron attempt to do their first speedrun of Hi-Fi Rush.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks to us about tutorials and the key to making effective ones that engage the player.

This week in Chucknews

Shaq is taking it easy this week, so we check in on Kenny and Chuck, who are helping cover the opening weekend of the NCAA Men's Tournament. Charles Barkley has... quite an anecdote to share.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

About time!

Tonight in video game music

As Pizza Tower continues to take the PC gaming world by storm, let's check out this metal cover from String Player Gamer.

That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for the month of March! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola