Evening Reading - March 17, 2023

We got a lot of reveals, inside looks, first trailers, and much more during Friday's MIX Showcase. Check out the full event, in case you missed it.

There's some new DLC in Shovel Knight Dig and it's absolutely free!

Yes, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is still getting updates! Check out this look at the Tower of Treachery.

Meat Boy has hit the gimmick portion of his life cycle, as we now march towards Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine.

Finally, it's still real to King! Check out his Tekken 8 trailer!

Paying tribute to Lance Reddick

Just went into Destiny 2, and, yeah, players are gathered around Commander Zavala, paying tribute to his actor, the late Lance Reddick



Really touching.



RIP https://t.co/uan1MEaoaY pic.twitter.com/qdvd3d7gBa — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) March 17, 2023

I often think about this story Lance Reddick told about working with Keanu on the newest Wick movie pic.twitter.com/tN3WoWsKUP — Andrew Woods 🥈 (@JimJarmuschHair) March 17, 2023

RIP Lance Reddick pic.twitter.com/t2bjFDvcXg — adult swim (@adultswim) March 17, 2023

"Sylens, where will you go?"



"Elsewhere, and everywhere. There's so much more to discover before the world ends..."



R.I.P. Lance Reddick 🫶🏾😔 pic.twitter.com/5fyt0svwJM — Alanna Smith ➡️ accepting clients! 📌 (@AlannaMode) March 17, 2023

And we leave you with his final Twitter post.

This one hurts.

Northern Kentucky’s band director is an animal. pic.twitter.com/MUeMjbk7EV — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) March 17, 2023

Is your bracket busted yet?

The Dan Patrick Show gets into some wordplay.

Ketchup takes us through a fascinating competitive history of Kabal.

The Hotfix is starting to get back to a normal schedule. Let's take a look at The First Step, where JHobz and Keizaron attempt to do their first speedrun of Hi-Fi Rush.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks to us about tutorials and the key to making effective ones that engage the player.

Charles Barkley had an, uh, interesting way of washing his jersey back in the day. 😂 pic.twitter.com/AbmQSydRPs — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 17, 2023

Shaq is taking it easy this week, so we check in on Kenny and Chuck, who are helping cover the opening weekend of the NCAA Men's Tournament. Charles Barkley has... quite an anecdote to share.

About time!

As Pizza Tower continues to take the PC gaming world by storm, let's check out this metal cover from String Player Gamer.

