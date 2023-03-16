ShackStream: Big Team Building in the Exoprimal Beta - Episode 48 We're jumping into the Exoprimal Open Beta for this week's Big Team Building!

On today’s episode of Big Team Building, we’re taking a look at one of the more interesting games on the 2023 slate. Developed and published by Capcom, Exoprimal is a futuristic shooter that sees players taking on a strong dinosaur threat. The Open Beta is kicking off today, and we’ll be diving in for a special episode of BTB. Come join us!

Join us as we go live with the Exoprimal Open Beta at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch using the stream embedded below.

News Editor Donovan Erskine will be joined by Shack Staff members Blake Morse and Sam Chandler for today’s episode of Big Team Building. This will be the group’s first time going hands-on with Exoprimal. In fact, the Open Beta is the first time that Exoprimal will be publicly available.

Set in 2040, Exoprimal follows a series of Dinosaur outbreaks that pop up around the globe, threatening mankind. A group of fighters band together to defend against the pre-historic foes, which is where we come in. We’re not sure what to expect from Exoprimal, but it will be a fun experience regardless.

Thanks for joining us for this episode of Big Team Building! If you want to support BTB and our other streaming ventures, you can do so by subscribing with Twitch Prime. We look forward to diving into Exoprimal and seeing what it has in store!