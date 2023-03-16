Evening Reading - March 16, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- PAX East reveals Grammy-winning Storytime Keynote speaker Chuck Brungardt
- Splatoon 3 is getting a controversial creature-themed Splatfest
- Nintendo Switch Online adds 4 new classic games including Kirby's Dream Land 2
- Redfall story trailer introduces us to the vampire apocalypse
- Texas Chain Saw Massacre release date and technical test announced
- Emmett Shear reveals he's stepping down as CEO of Twitch
- Microsoft 365 Copilot is an AI-powered Office tool
- Everspace 2 devs offer look at 1.0 launch & new end game content
- Sea of Thieves sets sail in Season 9 starting today
- Microsoft justifies incorrect AI answers by claiming they're 'usefully wrong'
The LEGO Jeopardy set
It's dope that they have this on their actual stage. RIP Alex Trebek!
There are two moods
March 16, 2023
You're either a Geralt, or a sword.
The Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife Conservation is fed up
March 16, 2023
To be fair, it really does look like a bearded dude in a hat.
These new Twitter stats are wild!
omg this new update is so good pic.twitter.com/LPiQ54KZK3— Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) March 16, 2023
I'll always share a good Elon dunk.
Cult of the Lamb animated short
Honestly, I'd watch a full series of this.
Learning catspeak
u spoke cat all this time?????? pic.twitter.com/N40yIWsdBl— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) March 5, 2023
I can't wait for the day that we invent pet translators.
Craigslist moment
my god i did not want this to end pic.twitter.com/fDLvkeKRf6— 𝘦𝘮 🧍🏻♀️ (@cooIboobs) March 15, 2023
Perhaps the most insane voicemail ever recorded
The AI chatbot race
March 16, 2023
Oh Google, you sweet summer child.
