Evening Reading - March 16, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The LEGO Jeopardy set

It's dope that they have this on their actual stage. RIP Alex Trebek!

There are two moods

You're either a Geralt, or a sword.

The Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife Conservation is fed up

To be fair, it really does look like a bearded dude in a hat.

These new Twitter stats are wild!

omg this new update is so good pic.twitter.com/LPiQ54KZK3 — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) March 16, 2023

I'll always share a good Elon dunk.

Cult of the Lamb animated short

Honestly, I'd watch a full series of this.

Learning catspeak

u spoke cat all this time?????? pic.twitter.com/N40yIWsdBl — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) March 5, 2023

I can't wait for the day that we invent pet translators.

Craigslist moment

my god i did not want this to end pic.twitter.com/fDLvkeKRf6 — 𝘦𝘮 🧍🏻‍♀️ (@cooIboobs) March 15, 2023

Perhaps the most insane voicemail ever recorded

The AI chatbot race

Oh Google, you sweet summer child.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Vote for Leia on Shackpets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.