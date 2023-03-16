Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 91 We're recapping the Oscars and reacting to the cancelation of Willow at Disney+ on this week's Pop! Goes the Culture!

Hey there, folks. It's Thursday, which means we're breaking down everything new in the world of film, television, and entertainment. Donovan and Greg have a lot to discuss, so make your way to the stream!

Episode 91 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

After previously being unsure about his involvement behind the camera, DC head James Gunn has confirmed that he will direct Superman: Legacy, which he will also write. The Oscars were last weekend, so we'll be breaking down what was a (surprisingly) relaxed ceremony.

