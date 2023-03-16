Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 91

We're recapping the Oscars and reacting to the cancelation of Willow at Disney+ on this week's Pop! Goes the Culture!
Donovan Erskine
Hey there, folks. It's Thursday, which means we're breaking down everything new in the world of film, television, and entertainment. Donovan and Greg have a lot to discuss, so make your way to the stream!

Episode 91 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

After previously being unsure about his involvement behind the camera, DC head James Gunn has confirmed that he will direct Superman: Legacy, which he will also write. The Oscars were last weekend, so we'll be breaking down what was a (surprisingly) relaxed ceremony.

We appreciate you stopping by to watch our show! Just watching and sharing your opinions with us in the chat means a lot to us. Those interested in further supporting Pop! Goes the Culture!, as well as the other shows on our Twitch channel, can do so by subscribing. Amazon Prime members can do so at no additional cost through Prime Gaming.

Butter your popcorn, It’s time for episode 91 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

