Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Watch Microsoft's The Future of Work with AI event here

Here's how you can watch Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's The Future of Work with AI event.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
1

Microsoft has been incredibly fascinated in the growth and implementation of AI technology. In addition to its major investments into ChatGPT creator OpenAI, the company has also used this technology to bolster its own existing services, such as Bing. Now, Microsoft is holding an event, hosted by CEO Satya Nadella, to talk about the future of AI and how Microsoft will be involved. If you’re interested in hearing the conversation, we’ll show you how to watch.

Watch Microsoft’s The Future of Work with AI event here

The front of a Microsoft Store.

Source: Shutterstock

Microsoft’s The Future of Work with AI event will take place today, March 16, at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET. The presentation is being streamed live on LinkedIn. It will be hosted by CEO Satya Nadella and Corporate VP Jared Spataro.

In a description of the event, Microsoft says that it will revolve around “how AI will power a whole new way of working for every person and organization.” We expect to hear Microsoft talk about its own role in the growth an development of AI technology. The company has made its pro-AI stance clear in recent months. Microsoft has invested heavily into OpenAI, and used the company’s research to release an AI-powered Bing. Satya Nadella previously said that “the age of AI is upon us” after the breakout success of ChatGPT.

It will be interesting to see if Microsoft announces the application of AI into its existing products. We’ll be watching closely, so you can expect to read any potential new right here on Shacknews. As more companies around the tech and gaming world adopt AI, we’re covering the most fascinating stories.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola