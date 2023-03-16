Watch Microsoft's The Future of Work with AI event here Here's how you can watch Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's The Future of Work with AI event.

Microsoft has been incredibly fascinated in the growth and implementation of AI technology. In addition to its major investments into ChatGPT creator OpenAI, the company has also used this technology to bolster its own existing services, such as Bing. Now, Microsoft is holding an event, hosted by CEO Satya Nadella, to talk about the future of AI and how Microsoft will be involved. If you’re interested in hearing the conversation, we’ll show you how to watch.

Watch Microsoft’s The Future of Work with AI event here



Source: Shutterstock

Microsoft’s The Future of Work with AI event will take place today, March 16, at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET. The presentation is being streamed live on LinkedIn. It will be hosted by CEO Satya Nadella and Corporate VP Jared Spataro.

In a description of the event, Microsoft says that it will revolve around “how AI will power a whole new way of working for every person and organization.” We expect to hear Microsoft talk about its own role in the growth an development of AI technology. The company has made its pro-AI stance clear in recent months. Microsoft has invested heavily into OpenAI, and used the company’s research to release an AI-powered Bing. Satya Nadella previously said that “the age of AI is upon us” after the breakout success of ChatGPT.

It will be interesting to see if Microsoft announces the application of AI into its existing products. We’ll be watching closely, so you can expect to read any potential new right here on Shacknews. As more companies around the tech and gaming world adopt AI, we’re covering the most fascinating stories.